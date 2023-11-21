OSHA Approves Expansion of NRTL Recognition for TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc. for eBikes, Personal E-Mobility Devices and Battery Chargers

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has approved the application of TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc., for expansion of the scope of its recognition as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). NRTLs are independent laboratories that are recognized by OSHA to test and certify products for safety.

OSHA has approved TÜV Rheinland's application to expand its NRTL recognition to include the following three test standards:

UL 2272: Standard for Electrical Systems for Personal E-Mobility Devices

This standard covers micromobility devices not intended for use on roadways, such as hoverboards, e-skateboards, e-scooters and e-uniwheels.



It includes requirements for the design, construction, and testing of the entire device, including the electrical system, mechanical structure, and battery pack.

UL 2849: Standard for Electrical Systems for eBikes

This standard covers electrical safety requirements for electric bicycles, both pedal assisted, and non-pedal assisted.



It includes requirements for the drive unit, battery, battery management system, interconnected wiring, and power inlet.

UL 60335-2-29: Household and Similar Electrical Appliances: Requirements for Battery Chargers.

This standard covers electric battery chargers for household and similar use with rated voltage not more than 250 V.



It includes requirements for the electrical and mechanical safety of battery chargers and its components.

The approval of TUV Rheinland's application was announced in the Federal Register on September 21st, 2023.

