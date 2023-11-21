OSHA Approves Expansion of NRTL Recognition for TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc. for eBikes, Personal E-Mobility Devices and Battery Chargers

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has approved the application of TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc., for expansion of the scope of its recognition as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). NRTLs are independent laboratories that are recognized by OSHA to test and certify products for safety.

OSHA has approved TÜV Rheinland's application to expand its NRTL recognition to include the following three test standards:

  • UL 2272: Standard for Electrical Systems for Personal E-Mobility Devices
    • This standard covers micromobility devices not intended for use on roadways, such as hoverboards, e-skateboards, e-scooters and e-uniwheels.
    • It includes requirements for the design, construction, and testing of the entire device, including the electrical system, mechanical structure, and battery pack.
  • UL 2849: Standard for Electrical Systems for eBikes
    • This standard covers electrical safety requirements for electric bicycles, both pedal assisted, and non-pedal assisted.
    • It includes requirements for the drive unit, battery, battery management system, interconnected wiring, and power inlet.
  • UL 60335-2-29: Household and Similar Electrical Appliances: Requirements for Battery Chargers.
    • This standard covers electric battery chargers for household and similar use with rated voltage not more than 250 V.
    • It includes requirements for the electrical and mechanical safety of battery chargers and its components.

The approval of TUV Rheinland's application was announced in the Federal Register on September 21st, 2023.

For more details on the testing and certification of personal e-mobility, ebikes and household appliances battery chargers, contact TÜV Rheinland today to arrange an online consultation. Click here to set up an immediate online meeting with TÜV Rheinland experts in USA.

About TÜV Rheinland
TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com 

