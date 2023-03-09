Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP: Tammy Terry Is New Leader of Litigation Team

Texas-based IP litigator's global successes for clients reflect the firm's strong momentum

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong record of litigation and dispute resolution successes for leading-edge global technology companies, Tammy Terry is the new leader of the litigation team at Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP, the intellectual property law firm's executive committee said today.

A partner at OBWB since 2010, Terry is a 20-year litigator and registered patent attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She represents companies in a variety of industries and disciplines, including the oil and gas sector to consumer electronics to medical devices. The trademark prosecution part of her practice focuses on developing, customizing, and optimizing domestic and global branding strategies for clients in industry, including established and emerging technologies, fashion, and the arts.

Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP Managing Partner Jeffrey Bergman said, "Tammy's election as head of our litigation team reflects both the excellent results she provides for her clients around the world and the collective expertise that distinguishes OBWB in the intellectual property law field. Because of Tammy and our diverse global team, we have strong momentum in the litigation area."

Based in Houston, Terry has trial experience in a wide range of complex commercial litigation cases, including patent litigation, copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and trade secret misappropriation cases. Her experience includes jury trials in federal and state court, Section 337 investigations before the International Trade Commission, proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, and advising and representing clients in mediations, arbitrations, and other forms of alternative dispute resolution. She also represents clients in alternative enforcement actions, including Amazon's Patent Evaluation Express (APEX) Program (formerly known as the Utility Patent Neutral Evaluation (UPNE) Program.

"Leading as 'advocates of innovation' is at the heart of our firm's principles," Terry said. "I'm grateful for this new opportunity to extend our litigation team's successes for our clients by delivering excellent service to them every day, all over the world. Within the firm, I am also committed to strengthening our team and finding even better paths forward."

Bergman added, "Beyond the client successes Tammy has achieved, we are proud of her efforts to foster inclusivity among intellectual property trial lawyers. In a practice area not historically known for gender diversity, Tammy strives to help improve the workplace and opportunities for others, starting with leading by example with delivering extraordinarily good results for her clients."

In 2019, Terry was named to the "Top 50 Women in PTAB Trials" List by the PTAB Bar Association. Other professional honors for Terry include "Top Lawyer" by H Texas Magazine (2016-2020) and "Texas Rising Star" by Texas Super Lawyers (2008-2009).

Terry's professional memberships include the International Trademark Association (INTA), Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), Association Internationale pour la Protection de la Propriété Intellectuelle (AIPPI), American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA), American Bar Association – Intellectual Property Litigation Section.

About Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP

Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP (OBWB) is a full-service intellectual property law firm with a global reach. Our expertise in intellectual property law and IP-intensive industries coupled with our client-focused culture enables us to deliver a premium level of quality, value, and service. At our strategically located offices in the United States, France, Dubai, Japan, and China, we offer clients assistance with patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, and unfair competition. At OBWB we strategize, prepare and file, negotiate, license, enforce and defend, and facilitate monetizing intellectual property assets. OBWB was ranked a "Best Law Firm" in patent law and litigation-patent by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for 2023. For more information, please visit www.obwbip.com.

