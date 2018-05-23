OSHA to Enforce New Silica Rule Next Month

"However, this is only one part of the rule," said Sallee. "Many companies don't realize the regulations have 10 other requirements."

The regulations also require:

Comprehensive exposure control plan

Exposure assessment

Engineering and work practice controls

Housekeeping

Medical surveillance and record keeping

Regulated areas and PPE

Communication of hazards

From a controller's perspective, Sallee encourages companies to take steps now before they are hit with fines from OSHA. The maximum fine amount for serious violations and for failure to abate is $12,675.

"But, this is per violation," continued Sallee. "If your wellsite has multiple violations, you can easily hit six figures fast. Not to mention, some fines are per day — now you're risking seven figures."

Willful or repeated violations have the possibility of receiving an additional $126,749 fine that can also compound per day.

With only 30 days left, E&P and service companies engaged in hydraulic fracturing activity should look for a partner that can help mitigate both the health and financial risks associated with overexposure to respirable silica dust.

