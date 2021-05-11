oshatraining.com Now Offering Online OSHA 10- and 30-Hour Courses in Spanish

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSHA Training Services Inc. now offers online OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour training courses on its website, oshatraining.com. These online Spanish-language safety training courses were recently authorized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and include the following titles:

OSHA Training in Spanish

Each of these online OSHA training courses is designed to provide Spanish-speaking workers with pertinent information needed to better recognize and avoid health and safety hazards and, therefore, prevent injuries, illnesses, and death. All text and narration for these online OSHA training courses are provided in Spanish. The courses are set up so that a student can log in and out of their course at any time, even if they need to switch from one computer or tablet to another. Students are allowed up to six months to complete their course, although history shows that most students opt to finish much quicker.

Students who successfully complete their online course and pass the short exam (in Spanish) may print their personalized certificate of completion and their official DOL/OSHA wallet card (made of durable plastic) will be mailed to them within two weeks. The courses provided by OSHA Training Services on its website are powered by 360training.

"We are so excited to finally be able to offer these courses to our Spanish-speaking students in a language that they can understand," says Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc. "These new Spanish-language training courses will no doubt help lower the relatively higher rate of injuries and fatalities that occurs among Hispanic workers."

All Spanish OSHA 10- and 30-hour courses are available on OSHA Training Service's website at www.oshatraining.com.

About OSHA Training Services Inc.

OSHA Training Services was established in 2011 and is a provider of many services to help employers meet OSHA training requirements. The company offers both on-site and online OSHA training courses covering numerous topics in addition to the OSHA 10- and 30-hour courses such as, but not limited to, confined space entry training, excavation competent person training, portable fire extinguisher training, and hazard communication/GHS training courses. Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc., can be reached at [email protected].

