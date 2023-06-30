O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Founder Developing 3D Modelling Platform

Keshav Sharma Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Continue Building an Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality Platform That Enables Users to Create, Edit, and Demonstrate 3D Models at Scale

GREENWICH, Conn., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Keshav Sharma.

Sharma is a co-founder and the CEO of Augrade Private Limited. Augrade is developing an artificial intelligence and augmented reality platform that creates a 3D model from any input type and enables users such as architects and real estate developers to make real-time changes to the model using simple hand interactions. The platform will enable users to visualize data and materials and walk others through the space virtually.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented:

"Keshav's dedication to developing technologies that augment human capabilities couldn't be more aligned with OSV's mission to help creators unleash their infinite potential. We're excited to be able to support him in building the Augrade platform."

Sharma said, "It always seems impossible until it's done. So go out there and chase your dreams."

About Sharma

Sharma lives at the intersection of design, technology, and marketing. He has been creating and selling products since he first developed and sold a remote-controlled boat at the age of twelve.

Since then, Sharma has run a drop-shipping business, created a portal to help artists and creators showcase their work, and created an AI platform for food and fitness during his undergraduate degree in computer science.

Currently, Sharma is focused on empowering people with spatial computing and enhancing how we all live, work, and play.

More information about Sharma can be found on his LinkedIn page .

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. Applications for Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2024. Creators interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

