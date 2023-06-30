O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Founder Developing 3D Modelling Platform

News provided by

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

30 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

Keshav Sharma Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Continue Building an Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality Platform That Enables Users to Create, Edit, and Demonstrate 3D Models at Scale

GREENWICH, Conn., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Keshav Sharma

Continue Reading
Photo of O'Shaughnessy Ventures Fellow Keshav Sharma
Photo of O'Shaughnessy Ventures Fellow Keshav Sharma

Sharma is a co-founder and the CEO of Augrade Private Limited. Augrade is developing an artificial intelligence and augmented reality platform that creates a 3D model from any input type and enables users such as architects and real estate developers to make real-time changes to the model using simple hand interactions. The platform will enable users to visualize data and materials and walk others through the space virtually.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented:

"Keshav's dedication to developing technologies that augment human capabilities couldn't be more aligned with OSV's mission to help creators unleash their infinite potential. We're excited to be able to support him in building the Augrade platform."

Sharma said, "It always seems impossible until it's done. So go out there and chase your dreams."

About Sharma

Sharma lives at the intersection of design, technology, and marketing. He has been creating and selling products since he first developed and sold a remote-controlled boat at the age of twelve.

Since then, Sharma has run a drop-shipping business, created a portal to help artists and creators showcase their work, and created an AI platform for food and fitness during his undergraduate degree in computer science.

Currently, Sharma is focused on empowering people with spatial computing and enhancing how we all live, work, and play.

More information about Sharma can be found on his LinkedIn page.

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life. 

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. Applications for Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2024. Creators interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas. 

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

Contact: Ena Gong
O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC
(917) 355-7420
[email protected]  

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

Also from this source

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards Its First Two $100,000 Equity-Free Fellowships

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.