O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Founder Developing Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Sanitary Pads in Nigeria

Oghenekevwe Emadago Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Continue Researching and Developing the Girlified Sanitary Pad

GREENWICH, Conn., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Oghenekevwe Emadago.

Emadago's company, Girlified LTD, created the Girlified sanitary pad in 2022. It is made from banana fiber and natural cotton and is an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to conventional sanitary pads.

Emadago intends the Girlified sanitary pad to reduce pollution and help girls remain in school and carry out their daily activities.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Over the past five years, Oghenekevwe has demonstrated an admirable commitment to positively impacting communities in Nigeria, both in his professional and personal life. We're delighted to support him in his mission to solve period poverty— in particular, the lack of access to sanitary products —with the Girlified sanitary pad."

Emadago said, "Don't only dream big. Be ready to work 'Big.'"

About Emadago

Emadago is an environmental activist, entrepreneur, and advocate for young women and girls.

Over the past five years, he has worked closely with youths in remote villages in Nigeria, where he discovered the acute problem of period poverty affecting women and girls in their communities and the issue of plastic pollution from conventional sanitary pad use.

His goal in life is to continue impacting his communities and raising investments to build impact-focused businesses that support local youths while championing climate action.

Among other roles, he is currently a member of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) and Chatham House's Common Futures Conversations. He is also the regional director of the Naza Agape Foundation.

Emadago has a background in physics and speaks four languages fluently.

More information about Emadago can be found on his LinkedIn page .

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. Applications for Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2024. Creators interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

