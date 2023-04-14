O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards Its Fifth $100,000 Fellowship Grant

Mykhailo Marynenko will use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship grant to fund various projects that combine technology, art, and human interaction.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Mykhailo Marynenko. Marynenko is a software and hardware engineer from Ukraine. As well as being a keen researcher of security issues, he is passionate about building modern, collaborative, performant, scalable applications.

Marynenko will use his fellowship grant to work on projects that combine technology, art, and human interaction. One project involves using AI and a custom-modified EEG headset to generate images from an artist's brainwaves, thus developing new ways for artists to draw/visualize using visual cortex data.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented as follows:

"Marynenko has already achieved a remarkable amount at a young age, including building a self-driving electric skateboard, creating an automated stock trading engine, and creating facial recognition technology currently used in Stockholm coffee shops. We are excited to see what unique technologies he builds during his O'Shaughnessy Fellowship."

Marynenko said, "I am thrilled to be part of the O'Shaughnessy Fellowship, where I can further my mission to innovate at the intersection of technology and creative endeavors."

Further information about Marynenko is available via his website.

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows will receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. Applications for the Fellowships remain open through May 2023.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

