O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards Its Second Pair Of $100,000 Fellowship Grants

Dr. Alice Evans will use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship grant to write the first-ever global history of gender.

Tony Morley will use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship grant to fund research, communication, and innovation in progress studies.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a creative investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has awarded O'Shaughnessy Fellowships to Dr. Alice Evans and Tony Morley.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented as follows:

"We're delighted to award O'Shaughnessy Fellowships to Dr. Alice and Tony. Both of their projects have a potentially enormous social impact, and OSV will be doing everything we can to help them unleash this potential. I can't wait to see how the projects develop over the coming 12 months."

About Dr. Alice Evans

Dr. Alice Evans is writing "The Great Gender Divergence" (forthcoming with Princeton University Press). This book will explain how the world became more gender equal and why some countries are more gender equal than others. To this end, she is studying the history of every country and undertaking qualitative research in six continents. She is a Senior King's College London Lecturer and Visiting Associate Professor at Yale.

Dr. Alice commented as follows regarding her fellowship grant:

"The Great Gender Divergence is the most fundamental fact about humanity that existing research cannot explain. To understand the drivers of gender equality and global heterogeneity, we need to study the history of every single country globally. The O'Shaughnessy Fellowship makes my ambitions more achievable, and I am extremely grateful."

Further information about Dr. Alice is available via her website. She is also the host of the Rocking Our Priors podcast.

About Tony Morley

Tony Morley is a progress studies writer specializing in the historical trends in global living standards and the forces that drive human progress. His written work has appeared in TIME, Big Think, Freethink, The Progress Network, and HumanProgress.org, among others.

Tony will use his fellowship grant to fund research, communication, and innovation in progress studies, including continuing his work on "Human Progress for Beginners," the world's first children's book on progress, scheduled to be published with Pantera Press in Q4 of 2023.

Tony commented as follows regarding his fellowship grant:

"Ever wanted to unplug from your full-time job? Go out and change the world? Contribute to something that matters? Yeah, me too! There's just one problem. I've got all those things that stop people from packing up and trying something new: family, job security, a house, and bills — good things to be thankful for, but also roadblocks to transformative innovation.

Participating in the OSV Fellowship over the coming year will provide an unprecedented opportunity to park the vicissitudes of the daily grind and dedicate all my time to research and communications in progress studies. I couldn't be more honored or more grateful for having been selected to undertake the OSV Fellowship and for the incredible support of the progress studies community. Here's to the following year, a year to tell some of the greatest stories of human progress and, hopefully, to inspire a better future."

Further information about Tony is available via Linkedin and Twitter.

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program on 1 January 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows will receive a $100,000 equity-free grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. It awarded the first two Fellowships on 21 February 2023.

Applications remain open for the remaining Fellowships. Creators interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish positive-sum scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

