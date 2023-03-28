O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC Announces Investment in Atomos Space

Whether It Is Placing New Satellites in Their Final Orbit or Moving Old Satellites into New Missions, Atomos Space Makes Space More Mobile.

GREENWICH, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a creative investment firm, announced today that it has invested in Atomos Nuclear and Space Corporation .

Since its founding in late 2017 by Vanessa Clark and William Kowalski, Atomos Space has worked to revolutionize space logistics by developing and operating orbital transfer vehicles ("OTVs") to perform orbit-raising, precision insertion, phasing, and plane change services for satellites.

Atomos aims to enable more commercial companies to operate in space dynamically and sustainably. Whether placing new satellites in their operating orbit or moving old satellites to new missions, Atomos makes space more mobile.

A key aspect of Atomos' space-resident OTVs is their ability to rendezvous with and dock to client satellites in orbit. Atomos will demonstrate this critical capability in the first mission, which launches in January 2024.

"OSV immediately recognized the value of our orbital transfer vehicle services, as well as valuing who we are — our culture, scrappiness, and creative, technical approach," commented co-founder Clark. "We are thrilled to welcome OSV to our team and excited to have its support to make our orbital transfer vehicles a reality."

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented: "The space economy is here, and it's already changing the world for the better. Atomos' remarkable propulsion technology and OTV services will unleash new possibilities for humanity. We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Atomos team in their mission to make space more mobile."

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures:

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires companies and creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in building and growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish positive-sum scenarios designed to help promising companies and creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

