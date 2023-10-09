O'Shaughnessy Ventures Names Mykhailo Marynenko as its Engineer in Residence

Marynenko Will Work On Various Artificial Intelligence Projects

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has named Mykhailo Marynenko as its Engineer in Residence.

Marynenko will work on various projects involving artificial intelligence, including a new form of digital assistant that acts as a self-organizing second brain capable of learning from its user.

"I'm excited to welcome Mykhailo to OSV," said OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy; "the team and I were blown away by his intelligence and technical knowledge and can't wait to see what he builds for us."

Marynenko commented: "Joining OSV as an Engineer in Residence is an incredible opportunity to merge my passions for technology, art, and innovation. I am excited to contribute my expertise and collaborate with a diverse team to create groundbreaking solutions and experiences."

In addition to his new role as Engineer in Residence, Marynenko was previously awarded a $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship grant, which he will continue to apply towards projects that combine technology with art and human interaction. 

About Marynenko

Marynenko is a software and hardware engineer from Ukraine.

As well as being a keen researcher of security issues, he is passionate about building modern, collaborative, performant and scalable applications.

His interest in engineering began at his father's phone repair shop in Ukraine. His experience there led him to tinker with every technology, chipset, and circuit board he could lay his hands on. He has since applied this same mindset to complex projects, including advanced, scalable facial recognition systems, autonomous driving systems, and innovative technologies for higher education.

Currently, Marynenko is working on artificial intelligence tools, computational neuroscience research, security research, and new internet standards development.

More information about Marynenko is available via his website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas. 

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

Media Contact:
Ena Gong
O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC
(917) 355-7420
366580@email4pr.com

