Oshi Health Launches Access+ to Help GI Practices Expand Capacity, Boost Revenue and Retention, and Improve Patient Outcomes

Oshi Access+ delivers turn-key clinical staffing to local GI practices and expands access to virtual multidisciplinary care, allowing physicians to practice at the top of their license

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health , the only nationwide virtual multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) clinic, today announced the launch of Access+ for GI practices , a new offering that enables local practices to overcome patient backlog, turn patient leakage into loyalty, and grow top-line revenue without having to hire, train, or manage additional staff.

Oshi Access+ helps GI practices expand clinical capacity and accelerate patient care

Access+ builds on the success of Oshi's existing partnerships with GI practices nationwide by making its in-house GI-specialized Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) available to local GI practices for telehealth visits. Oshi's virtual providers are available to patients for evening, weekend, and same-day appointments. Patient care and billing is handled through the practices' EMR, enabling oversight of care delivery and immediate billing for rendered services.

"Access+ was designed to put GI practices back in control of their schedules, growth, and patient outcomes," said Sameer Berry, MD, MBA, Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Oshi Health. "We're not asking practices to adopt a new model. We're helping them scale the one they already believe in, enhanced with multidisciplinary, GI-specialized care that's clinically proven to improve patient outcomes and experience."

Improving GI Access and Practice Performance

Today, many GI practices routinely face appointment backlogs of 3 months or more, rising physician burnout fueled by extensive non-billable administrative work, and growing patient dissatisfaction. These concerns are exacerbated by a national shortage of APPs and deep reimbursement cuts to top GI billing codes over the past decade. The result is less time for complex patient care and procedures, patient leakage, and diminishing revenues.

Access+ offers a turnkey, flexible solution that extends and expands clinical capacity to improve patient retention and experience, and practice revenue. Key features include:

APP Staffing Without Overhead: Oshi's GI-trained APPs (licensed in all 50 states) operate under the practice's Tax ID, chart in the practice's EMR, and follow the practice's protocols, enabling seamless same-day, evening, and weekend capacity expansion.





Enhanced Revenue and Retention: Practices see over $1M in financial ROI annually per APP equivalent, across net visit collections and increased physician capacity for high-value procedures. Patients stay under your care instead of leaking out to the ED or competitors.





Multidisciplinary Care at Your Fingertips: Practices can instantly tap into Oshi's registered dietitians and behavioral health providers, offering just-in-time support for Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBIs) and chronic GI cases, all covered by insurance.





New Patient Referrals: Through national payer contracts and deep employer relationships, Oshi has generated thousands of high-value procedure referrals for partner practices in the last 12 months, expanding the GI patient base at a time when traditional PCP referrals are in decline.





Improved Patient Experience: Over 98% of co-managed patients report symptom improvement and satisfaction with care.

"Oshi's Access+ model is exactly the kind of innovation GI practices need right now," said Paul Ricketts, MD, Physician Lead at Capital Digestive Care in Chesapeake, Virginia. "Like many groups, we strive to maintain the highest standard of care as we balance rising patient demand, recruiting challenges, and financial pressures. Access+ brings together clinical depth, workflow alignment, and flexible staffing in a way that helps us meet those demands and grow sustainably."

A Scalable, Proven Practice Model

Access+ expands Oshi's existing practice partnerships and patient co-management practices to provide proven multidisciplinary virtual GI care as an extension of local, in-person services. A recent analysis found that Access+ partners can realize:

A 10x annualized financial ROI for a GI practice

Over 3-month reduction in average patient wait times

Over 60% of Oshi visits lead to necessary procedure orders and downstream procedure revenue

"We're analyzing and working to address significant workforce challenges in gastroenterology — marked by staffing shortages, retention difficulties, delayed access to care, increased administrative burden, and physician burnout," said Amy S. Oxentenko, MD, FACG, President of the American College of Gastroenterology. "Oshi Health's Access+ model uses telemedicine to scale access to GI healthcare into areas of critical need of multidisciplinary care through APP support, creating a pressure release valve for the practical, day-to-day challenges GI physicians face in running busy practices and meeting rising patient demand."

Oshi Health has received strong clinical and industry endorsement for its innovative care and model with backing by leading healthcare organizations, including the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) , and a coalition of practicing physicians with Scrub Capital .

To learn more about Access+ please visit: https://oshihealth.com/for-providers/

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary GI medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain interventions proven to get patients better, faster. Rooted in accountability to patient outcomes, Oshi's clinic accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control - significantly reducing medical costs. Its in-house team of GI-specialized licensed clinicians provide meaningful time and touchpoints - working collaboratively with each other, and primary care and GI groups, to optimize care. Clinical trials and real-world data from the nation's leading health plans demonstrates why they trust us in-network for over 63M covered lives. For more information, visit www.oshihealth.com .

SOURCE Oshi Health