Oshi Health Launches First All-in-One Mobile App to Empower Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), including Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

There are 3 million people in the US living with IBD. Each faces an individualized experience with the disease. The frequency, duration, and severity of symptoms is variable and not clearly understood. Many factors, including lifestyle behaviors like sleep, diet, and exercise can greatly impact IBD wellness.

Keeping track of these many daily factors — and IBD symptoms —is an important part of helping individuals better understand the causes of flare-ups and how best to achieve ongoing well-being. Patients also struggle to find educational content relevant to their unique experience with the disease.

The Oshi Health platform was designed to meet these needs and empower IBD patients with managing their disease by providing tools to track, learn, and ask. The all-in-one app's features include:

Fresh Content: Daily doses of inspiration and information

Tracking: Short-term and long-term trends including well-being and symptom scores

Integration: Compatibility with leading fitness devices, sensors, and wearables

Reminders: Helpful notifications to stay on track with IBD wellness

Surveys: Bi-weekly progress checkpoints

Expert Q&A: Professional feedback from gastroenterologists and medical professionals

Security: Best-In-Class data privacy with state-of-the-art encryption

"Oshi is a free mobile app that empowers individual control and understanding of IBD wellness. Oshi has the potential to significantly improve lives with smart tools to manage and control Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis," said Daniel Weinstein, CEO, Oshi Health, Inc. "Oshi's easy-to-use, best-in-class tracking and insights tool will allow patients to work with their physicians to uncover hidden patterns to figure out what triggers flares for their unique bodies."

In addition to tracking and scoring, Oshi incorporates a magazine's worth of articles to inform, assist, and uplift patients. Exclusive content includes inspiring real-life success stories, easy-to-understand info on emerging treatments, and delicious IBD-friendly recipes.

"Curated content is core to Oshi. We work closely with Patient Advocates and Physician Partners to provide important information on IBD. Oshi Health will continue to add new articles and features based on recommendations from our community," said Barak Poker, Head of Product, Oshi Health, Inc. "Just like tracking, we know that each individual is unique when learning. Oshi provides personalized content recommendations to match users interests."

As an all-in-one mobile health app, Oshi also offers an "Ask the Experts" feature to further support the tracking and learning digital experience. A team of gastroenterologists and health professionals will provide moderated feedback on key questions.

"Oshi Health's platform is a tremendous opportunity to advance the care of IBD patients by facilitating provider/patient conversations. Physicians like me can now access key information and view dashboards about the changes in symptoms and quality of life of my patients," said Charlie Lees, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh and advisor to Oshi Health. "Oshi Health is also transformative looking across patients' data. The insights the platform can generate can help us better understand the relationship of the many factors that impact IBD including diet, environment, medication utilization, and more. These insights are the key to moving towards predictive, hyper-personalized care."

Oshi Health was founded in 2018 with the goal of revolutionizing IBD care through digital tools. The company is led by Daniel Weinstein, a digital health veteran, who previously co-founded Cohero Health, a leading digital health company that is disrupting the care of asthma and COPD patients through its connected mobile platform.

About Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

Currently, there is no known cause or cure for Crohn's disease (CD) or ulcerative colitis (UC), the two main forms of IBD. Both are marked by inflammation in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract. UC impacts the large intestine only including the colon and the rectum. CD impacts any part of the digestive tract and generally affects the ileum. Research shows that the interaction between genes, the body's immune system, and environmental factors may play a role.

About Oshi Health, Inc.

Oshi is a digital health company revolutionizing the management and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The company's proprietary digital platform empowers patients to track, learn, and ask. It also arms IBD stakeholders with data that enable new treatment advances and care optimization. Based in New York City, the company has raised a significant series A round led by a leading global healthcare company. For more information, visit https://www.oshihealth.com.

