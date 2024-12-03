Oshi Health Named to CB Insights 2024 Digital Health 50 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Oshi Health earns spot for innovative hybrid care that gives patients immediate access to high-quality multidisciplinary digestive health clinicians

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health , the nation's first and only virtual gastrointestinal (GI) Center of Excellence, has been named to CB Insights' prestigious 2024 Digital Health 50, a list of the most innovative digital health startups transforming healthcare. This recognition underscores Oshi Health's nationwide reach to revolutionize digestive healthcare through its accessible, whole-person, value-based care.

Digestive health is an urgent and under-resourced specialty category with nationwide provider shortages and growing wait times for patients. Oshi's clinically proven approach immediately supports patients with a dedicated multidisciplinary care team – including advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, and care coordinators, overseen by board-certified gastroenterologists. With this team and its unique capability to diagnose, prescribe, treat and coordinate care, Oshi Health can intercept and change the trajectory of unmanaged GI symptom escalations and drive the most significant outcomes and cost savings in the industry.

"Being named to CB Insights' Digital Health 50 list is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the transformative impact of our approach to digestive health," said Sam Holliday, CEO of Oshi Health. "At Oshi, we are reimagining how GI care is delivered—making it more accessible, affordable, and effective for millions of Americans while providing solutions that benefit payers, employers, and our local GI practice partners."

Using an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 50 from a pool of over 10,000+ digital health startups. They were chosen based on several factors, including company business models and momentum in the market, and CB Insights' proprietary metrics - Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores .

Gastrointestinal care is a widespread need: 2 out of 3 Americans experience digestive symptoms every week and 25% of people live with a diagnosed GI condition, driving $136 billion in annual costs. In traditional GI care, patients lack support between visits and are left on their own to decipher complicated symptoms and coordinate their own care. For many, symptom control remains elusive, and unmanaged digestive symptoms are the #1 cause of emergency department treat-and-release visits. Escalating costs have made it a top four cost driver for employers and payers alike.

Oshi Health is currently available in all 50 states to more than 40 million people as an in-network virtual GI clinic, and has a growing roster of in-person GI practice partners across the country. Its specialized care teams work in collaboration and in partnership with local gastroenterologists and primary care providers to offer high-touch interventions that are ideally delivered virtually, and optimize local practice capacity for necessary procedures and in-person care in the face of surging demand. Oshi patients can access unlimited virtual visits and messaging support with their care team until they understand their symptom triggers and gain the knowledge, tools, and optimal treatment plan to control their symptoms.

In data published at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement detailing an analysis conducted by a national health plan of a large commercially insured population using Oshi Health, 92% of patients reported symptom improvement with 98% patient satisfaction. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in total medical cost savings of $10,292 per patient in six months, driven by decreases in avoidable imaging, ER visits, and medication utilization.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. This AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Oshi Health Inc.

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned gastrointestinal care experience. Its virtual, patient-centered care delivery model is built to provide diagnosis and multidisciplinary care for GI conditions, and to empower people to gain significant and lasting control of their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Oshi Health works with innovative employers and health insurance partners to scale access to their employees and members as a covered benefit, in turn, reducing overall healthcare cost and improving productivity in life and at work. Oshi Heath was launched in 2020 to improve the lives of people with gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit www.oshihealth.com .

SOURCE Oshi Health