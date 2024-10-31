Oshkosh Express Laundry Center Sanitizes Every Laundry Load

OSHKOSH, Wis., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshkosh Express Laundry Center, in Oshkosh, Wis., recently invested in San-O3-wash ozone technology to ensure every customer enjoys the benefits of sanitized, cleaner and fresher laundry without the use of harsh chemicals. Now all Express Laundry Center washers feature environmentally friendly ozone and sanitization as part of their cold water rinses.

Express Laundry Center

What is ozone? Ozone (O3) is a gas that works by breaking down organic materials like soils, bacteria, molds and grease. Once broken down, these materials are easily removed from fabric by detergent in the wash cycle. "No other laundries in our area offer ozone sanitization and we are proud to bring its benefits to our customers," said Kristi Williams, Express Laundry Center manager. "The result is customer safety and peace-of-mind."

Other recent Express Laundry Center upgrades include the installation of Continental Girbau Genius Washers in double-load to 8-load capacities and the addition of a children's Read, Play & Learn space.

The new Genius Washers feature the largest 10-inch touchscreen user interface available on the market and more wash options than ever before, according to Williams. This allows customers to customize their wash cycles to fit their needs. Additionally, the washers generate sustained extract speeds up to 450 G-force for shorter dry times – allowing customers to complete laundry in less than 60 minutes – and feature corner status lights that illuminate in different colors depending on load status.

Bringing learning and reading to the local laundry, Express Laundry Center's Read, Play & Learn space is a child-friendly and comfortable learning area that promotes school readiness and offers a free book to customers. The Read, Play & Learn space was born from collaborative efforts of LaundryCares Foundation and Too Small to Fail , who joined forces to create the Laundry Literacy Coalition, focused on supporting early language development in young children. "We encourage all the children who come into the laundry to pick out a book to take home with them," said Williams. "As a local laundry, we want to do what we can to improve childhood literacy in our area."

Rounding out the Express Laundry Center's offerings are free Wi-Fi, full-service wash/dry/fold, a convenient drive-up door, and big-screen televisions, all complemented by comfortable lounge spaces. Coming soon, we're excited to introduce charging work counters designed for those who want to work comfortably while their devices charge. These dedicated spaces will feature power outlets, allowing visitors to stay productive while also doing their laundry — and without the need to worry about battery life.

