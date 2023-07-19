Oshyn Wins 2023 Sitecore Partner Award

News provided by

Oshyn

19 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Recognized for their Investment in Delivery Excellence

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshyn, a digital experience implementation agency and Sitecore Gold Partner, announced today that it was named the winner of the 2023 Sitecore Partner Awards for Investment in Delivery Excellence. This award recognizes Sitecore partners who demonstrate superior commitment to nurturing an in-depth knowledge to deliver and implement Sitecore.

Continue Reading

"We have made a dedicated commitment to building on our already deep knowledge of the Sitecore platform," said Diego Rebosio, Oshyn CEO. "Our focus this past year has been on delivering composable implementations in addition to strengthening our support for Sitecore's composable products by making sure our staff is knowledgeable–and certified–on these next-generation solutions."

Sitecore is a leading provider of digital experience software. Oshyn's partnership with Sitecore dates to 2007. During that time, Oshyn has completed hundreds of Sitecore projects and has over 40 certified Sitecore professionals.

"We are thrilled that our staff's dedication to expanding their knowledge and learning new skills has been acknowledged," said Oshyn's CTO, Christian Burne. "Every day, composable architecture is becoming more important to modern digital experience and marketing stacks. I'm proud of our team's enthusiasm in supplementing their experience building out composable solutions for our clients with additional training and certifications."

To learn more about Oshyn's Sitecore capabilities, visit www.oshyn.com/sitecore

About Oshyn

Oshyn partners with some of the best brands and creative agencies in the world to create exceptional digital marketing solutions built on Sitecore. As a Sitecore partner for 16+ years, Oshyn has worked closely with dozens of marketing, design, and IT teams to deliver countless effective customer experiences in line with their business objectives. With over 40 certified Sitecore developers, trainers, and analysts on staff, they've built a stellar reputation working with top brands including NW Natural, Point B, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Skyworks, Promedica, ALS Global, DMC Global, Minor Hotels, Dole, UMass Global, Wolters Kluwer, NEA Member Benefits, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Volkswagen, and Aetna. And they've partnered with top creative talent like Sapient-Razorfish, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Brink Interactive, Vitro, 72andSunny, … and many more.

SOURCE Oshyn

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.