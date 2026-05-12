CALABASAS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OSI Digital today announced that it has been named the Solution Partner of the Year 2026, as part of the FY26 Global Partner of the Year awards by Boomi. As a trusted Boomi partner since 2018, OSI Digital has played an integral role in helping joint customers connect, govern, and activate data across their enterprise, enabling more intelligent automation and scalable business transformation.

OSI Digital Recognized as a Winner of Boomi FY26 Global Partner of the Year Awards (CNW Group/OSI Digital)

OSI Digital earned this recognition for delivering innovative, enterprise-scale solutions on the Boomi Enterprise Platform to help organizations modernize integration, automate complex workflows, activate trusted data, and accelerate AI-driven transformation across their enterprises. Key initiatives contributing to this award included OSI Digital's EDI-as-a-Service (EDIaaS) offering, AI Agentic Orchestration solutions, Cloud API Management (Mashery) Modernization Services, Intelligent Document Processing capabilities, Employee Onboarding Automation accelerators, and Boomi for SAP solutions.

"Being recognized by Boomi as a FY26 Global Partner of the Year winner is a reflection of the strong collaboration between our teams and the meaningful business outcomes we deliver for customers together," said Hilal Khan, Global Vice-President, Enterprise Orchestration & Automation at OSI Digital. "From AI-driven orchestration and Intelligent Document Processing to Cloud API management, EDI-as-a-Service offering, and SAP connectivity, our focus has always been on helping our customers simplify complexity, improve agility, and drive scalable business transformation."

The Boomi Global Partner Awards winners were selected based on how they have used the full capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to activate data, integrate systems, and enable intelligent, AI-driven workflows while helping customers address complex challenges, accelerate innovation, and deliver meaningful business and societal impact for their customers.

"Our partners play a pivotal role in our success, delivering smart, scalable solutions that support more than 30,000 customers worldwide", said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "We are proud to recognize partners who go beyond implementation to drive measurable business outcomes — simplifying complexity, activating data, and enabling customers to scale innovation with confidence."

About OSI Digital

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, OSI Digital is a leading global business and technology solutions provider that specializes in accelerating digital transformation for over 30 years and counting. Established in 1993, OSI Digital has grown into a global business & technology solutions provider, delivering a comprehensive suite of expert services—including Enterprise Applications, Customer Experience, Analytics, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, Application Development & Modernization, Enterprise Automation & Orchestration, Advisory Services, and Managed Services. OSI collaborates with top-tier partners including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Boomi, Databricks, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Integration, Oracle NetSuite, Power BI, Salesforce, Snowflake and Tableau to drive business growth for our joint customers. With operations spanning eight countries, OSI Digital continues to expand our global footprint, strengthening our impact and presence in key markets around the world. To learn more about OSI Digital, visit: www.osidigital.com.

SOURCE OSI Digital