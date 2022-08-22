Osia Osia by ZEZE Is a Soap Brand With Long-Lasting Fragrances

The Luxury Soap Brand's Destressing Smells Are Designed to Last

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osia Osia by ZEZE is a brand that looks beyond the basics. Soap is typically associated with hygiene and cleanliness, and every bar of ZEZE soap foams beautifully and works well as a cleanser. But that's just the starting point.

The wellness brand's handmade luxury bars of soap also serve the important function of calming the body and relaxing the mind.

"Our long list of luxury fragrances is uniquely designed to help our customers relax through what is essentially a crossover of hygienics and aromatherapy," says company co-founder Saurabh Bhatia, "Our soaps cleanse the body and calm the mind, all over the course of a single bath. The variety of smells attracts people from all age groups, too, and we have received nothing but glowing feedback once they use the products."

Bhatia goes on to explain that, while quality ingredients are foundational to his company's business model, the strong, relaxing fragrance of ZEZE's signature soap scents is the biggest factor that keeps customers coming back. "One of our mottos is 'try it once and you will ask for it next time,' because we've seen that happen over and over again. The smell goes with you throughout the day, literally. One customer said their body still carries the fragrance when they go to take a bath the next day. Some customers even leave it in their bathroom or their living room to permanently keep the spaces fragrant and refreshed."

ZEZE soap's manufacturing process is a large part of what makes all of this possible. Along with being handmade, the soaps use cold-pressed pure oils, which are combined with essential oils, floral extracts, and distillations. ZEZE has split its current products into two lines of popular luxury soap bars: organic and herbal. These utilize strictly organic natural ingredients and traditional ayurvedic methods, respectively.

While each bar of ZEZE soap comes with its own signature fragrance, all of them focus on the same goal. This is to provide a destressing atmosphere through fragrances that are natural, aromatic, therapeutic, and designed to last for a very long time.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for many years. Learn more at zezenaturals.com .

Contact information:

Saurabh Bhatia ( [email protected] , +1-5516667500)

SOURCE ZEZE