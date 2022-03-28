Osia Osia by ZEZE Offers Long-Lasting Stress Relief

The Wellness Brand's Luxury Organic and Herbal Soaps' Abiding Essences Help Its Customers Relax and Destress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osia Osia Soaps by ZEZE is a wellness brand that specializes in the creation of luxury bath soaps. While these cleansing agents are good for hygiene, they also serve another purpose: helping to relieve stress. This isn't just a short-term effect, either. Each bar of soap is formulated to deliver long-lasting fragrances that continue to relax the body for a long time.

The ability of ZEZE's soaps to deliver stress relief comes from a few key factors. First, the company uses only the best ingredients. These include many organic components, especially in the company's Organic Soap range, which features popular options such as Bourbon Rose and Egyptian Musk.

In addition to the quality of ingredients, ZEZE also taps into the power of herbal remedies and traditional Ayurvedic wisdom. A good example of this is the brand's Herbal Soap called Kumkumadi Oil With Saffron. This attractive-smelling bar utilizes Kumkumadi Oil, which is a traditional beauty option and an Ayurvedic staple. While often used as a facial oil, it can also do wonders when applied to the rest of the skin via a bath soap.

Where the magic takes place, though, is when Kumkumadi Oil is combined with Saffron. This spice, which is derived from the Crocus sativus flower, has been shown to be an anti-stress agent. In fact, one study in which a group of women was exposed to saffron odor for 20 minutes , showed that it has both physiological and psychological effects, including a marked ability to reduce stress and anxiety.

Each of the handmade soaps created by Osia Osia by ZEZE utilizes similar nature-inspired herbs and oils. These are cold-pressed and include essential oils, floral extracts, and distillations.

"We offer a truly destressing soap," explains company co-founder Saurabh Bhatia, "Not only that but our fragrances last. We have heard great feedback, with some customers saying the fragrance lasts until they go to take a bath the next day."

Osia Osia by ZEZE isn't just a soap brand. While it is certainly able to act as a high-quality cleanser, the luxury aspect of its nature-inspired scents and fragrances also makes it an excellent way to detox from the stressors of life. Add in the fact that the quality of the product ensures a long-lasting effect, and ZEZE is able to offer a truly destressing bath option for anyone looking for a way to disconnect from the endless strain of modern life.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for the last two decades. Learn more at zezesoap.com.

