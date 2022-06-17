Osia Osia by ZEZE Puts Ayurvedic Wisdom into Soap

The Luxury Soap Brand Knows There's More to a Bath Than Getting Clean. It's a Chance to Calm Down and Destress.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osia Osia by ZEZE is a wellness company focused on more than hygiene. To be sure, its soaps are excellent cleaners that are made with organic, natural ingredients and avoid nasty elements, like parabens and sulfates. Even so, the brand was founded with a much bigger vision than simply helping its customers stay clean.

"Our company is interested in helping people relax, rejuvenate, and destress," explains company co-founder Saurabh Bhatia, "Our products, especially our herbal soaps, are very unique when it comes to fragrance. They're handmade with essential oils and incorporate Ayurvedic methods that give them their calming effect."

The term "Ayurvedic" refers to an ancient form of natural medicine. It originated in India over 3,000 years ago and is treated as a legitimate form of medical care in its home country. Ayurvedics are rooted in a holistic approach to life that focuses on addressing stress and imbalances. It takes the physical, mental, and spiritual into consideration, as well as a person's environment.

This natural, comprehensive approach to health through the "knowledge of life" ("ayur" means life and "veda" means knowledge) has remained popular over the millennia, and one of the most recent applications of its venerable wisdom comes via Osia Osia by ZEZE. The brand has used ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to fill its soaps with ingredients that calm as well as cleanse.

For instance, each of the products in the brand's line of herbal soaps are made with specific selections of Ayurvedic ingredients. Every bar is handmade and uses cold-pressed pure oils, essential oils, floral extracts, and distillations. The fragrances include Kumkumadi Oil, Turmeric, Jasmine, Rose, and more. The ZEZE formula is designed to gently foam and hydrate while letting off a strong, destressing smell.

"Our goal is to provide a complete aromatic experience, all while you cleanse and hydrate yourself, too," Bhatia explains, "We have fragrances for men and women… and even children. Our soaps are a safe, natural, and effective way to rest and relax at the end of a long day."

In an era defined by increasing levels of stress, Osia Osia by ZEZE offers a chance for consumers to find relief. They provide a simple luxury that anyone can access and everyone can benefit from.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for many years. Learn more at zezenaturals.com .

