Osia Osia by ZEZE Soaps Come With Loving Fragrances

The Destressing Luxury Soap Brand Offers Numerous Scents, Allowing Customers to Tailor Their Calming Aromatic Experiences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osia Osia by ZEZE is a luxury soap manufacturer that specializes in creating indulgent experiences. The brand's elite soaps are handmade using Ayurvedic methods and organic ingredients. They incorporate cold-pressed pure oils, floral extracts, distillations, and essential oils, collectively turning them into gently foaming cleansers that can provide essential hydration and hygienic care without over-drying the skin.

While all of these factors are enough to make the products a sudsy solution for many consumers itching for a bath, there's one aspect of ZEZE soaps that stands above all the rest: the scent. Every bar of soap is designed to deliver potent, relaxing aromas that deliver long-lasting stress relief. In fact, this emphasis on relaxation and relief lies at the heart of every soap bar that ZEZE makes.

"Our customer base appreciates the luxury that our fragrances provide," says Osia Osia by ZEZE co-founder Saurabh Bhatia, "The organic, natural ingredients are important, and using traditional Ayurvedic methods is effective. But it's the smell that lies at the heart of everything that we do. Our fragrances define our soaps. They're what bring customers back over and over again. They calm the mind and relax the body, which isn't an easy thing to do these days."

ZEZE's line of soaps reflects this fragrance-focused sentiment and boasts a number of unique and effective smells, including:

● Sandalwood and Turmeric.

● Jasmine Mogra.

● Kumkumadi Oil With Saffron.

● Bourbon Rose.

● French Lavender Herbal.

● Royal Arabian Oud.

There are many others in the ZEZE catalog, alongside these, giving customers ample choices as they select a scent to help them destress. And yet, in spite of the variety, each and every one of these soaps is designed with the same purpose: to help cleanse and destress the body, mind, and soul.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for many years. Learn more at zezenaturals.com .

Contact information:

Saurabh Bhatia ([email protected], +1-5516667500)

SOURCE ZEZE