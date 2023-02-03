OSIbeyond Names Ryan Klock Partner

Announces Changes to Management Team

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Klock has been named partner at OSIbeyond L.LC. Mr. Klock has been an associate at OSIbeyond since 2016, most recently as Helpdesk Manager. In that role, Mr. Klock was responsible for overseeing helpdesk support operations, ensuring service level agreements are met, and providing day to day tactical support to clients.

"Ryan's commitment and work ethic is unparalleled. We are thrilled to have him as part of the management team," said Payam Pourkhomami, President & CEO at OSIbeyond.

Mr. Klock will now serve as Vice President of Technical Services. In his new role he will focus on client relationship management and providing strategic guidance and consultation. He will also continue to oversee the helpdesk support operations and work closely with his successor to ensure that OSIbeyond's standards are consistently met.

Rob Rogers Named Chief Experience Officer (CXO)

Rob Rogers has been named Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In his new role, Mr. Rogers will be overseeing the overall customer journey, service delivery, and user experience. He has been instrumental in engineering new solutions and processes that have significantly enhanced OSIbeyond's support operations. Mr. Rogers has been with OSIbeyond since 2014 and a partner since 2020.

Founded in 2004, OSIbeyond is a leading Managed Services Provider. The company provides comprehensive Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services backed by a world-class customer service experience. OSIbeyond is a leading technology services provider serving nonprofit, commercial, and government contractors in the Washington D.C. metro area and beyond.

