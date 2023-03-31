Osigu Announces an Agreement to Acquire Servinte, The Largest Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Healthcare Software Provider in Colombia

Acquisition creates the fastest growing and leading Healthcare Technology provider in Latin America

MIAMI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osigu, Inc., announced that an agreement has been reached with Carvajal Group for the acquisition of Servinte, one of their subsidiaries, and the leading EHR and Healthcare Administration Software provider in Colombia. Osigu plans to enhance Servinte's capabilities by integrating top-of-the-line technologies and adding transactional capabilities.

Osigu's API infrastructure enhances communication between payers and providers to expedite claims and obtain real-time responses without human interaction. Fernando Botrán | CEO & Founder | Osigu

With over 30 years of providing technology solutions to the healthcare industry in Colombia, Servinte has a strong reputation in the market, working with over 50 Hospital Systems supporting clinical, administrative, and financial operations. Osigu plans to integrate into a single technology platform, offering comprehensive and real-time revenue cycle, claims processing, and healthcare payments in the Colombian market.

"We are excited to be part of this transaction with Osigu. We believe this combination creates value and is a turning point for the healthcare market in Colombia," stated Pedro Felipe Carvajal, CEO of Carvajal Group. "We are impressed with Osigu's technology, team, and vision, and we believe they are the right partner to take Servinte to the next level."

"We are thrilled about this acquisition and the opportunity to enter the Colombian market," said Fernando Botrán, CEO and founder of Osigu. "There is clear potential for growth and collaboration, and it was a natural fit for both companies and teams. We are committed to providing the best solutions to our clients and stakeholders."

Miami-based Osigu was founded in 2015 with the mission of making the healthcare experience better for everyone through innovative solutions. Once the acquisition process is completed, the company will have more than 65 enterprise healthcare clients and partnerships in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Central America, Spain, and Colombia. Osigu has undergone swift expansion, resulting in long-term contracts and the consolidation of a robust platform that has handled over 2 million transactions. In 2022, the company experienced a 330% increase in its annual recurring revenue on a year-over-year basis, as compared to 2021.

Among its board members are strategic investors such as Jose Vargas, co-founder of healthcare.com, a leading digital health insurance company in the US, and Bobby Aitkenhead, Managing Director of IDC Ventures, a venture capital fund that focuses on companies in the fintech, platform, and marketplace verticals in EU, US, and LATAM.

"With a TAM of USD $12 Billion, and processing over 650 Million claims each year, the Colombian healthcare market becomes a huge opportunity to deliver on our vision of leveraging the latest technologies and innovations to deliver affordable, accessible, and personalized healthcare to patients," added Botrán, who expects more M&A opportunities to come as part of their growth strategy.

About Osigu

Osigu is disrupting the healthcare and insurance ecosystem by digitalizing and automating the claims process and payments between payers and health providers in LATAM. Through a unique, state of the art, SaaS platform, payers, health providers, and patients interact in a simple, reliable and secure manner. Osigu provides solutions for everyone in the healthcare delivery ecosystem: efficiency and fraud prevention for payers, liquidity for health providers, and a better customer experience for patients. For more info, visit www.osigu.com.

About Carvajal

Carvajal Group has spent 118 years becoming what it is today, a multi-Latin company with a presence in 10 countries and in 3 sectors: Paper and Packaging, Technology, and Real Estate. Carvajal is an organization committed to caring for natural resources, communities and our more than 17 thousand dreamers that make up this family. For more info, visit www.carvajal.com/.

The acquisition transaction will be closed and completed once certain conditions agreed upon by both parties are fulfilled.

SOURCE Osigu