Osiris Software Releases eSignature Capabilities and Enhanced Document Management Features

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osiris Software, the leading funeral home, cemetery and crematorium management software solutions provider to the Funeral and Death Care Industry, announced the release of their new eSignature and Document Management features – a first for death care management software.

Osiris Software's latest product release epitomizes their ambitious growth plan, which includes scaling operations, expanding their product offerings, and ultimately helping cemeteries, crematories and funeral homes throughout the United States and Canada adapt to a changing death care services market.

"We watch the evolving markets and seek to develop the next big feature that will streamline and improve user workflows so our customers can focus on what really matters: their client families," said Kris Gray, Osiris Software, Shareholder.

Working with death care service providers across the private, religious and government sectors, Osiris Software provides a complete set of digital solutions that helps funeral directors manage their business operations. Osiris Software is also cloud-based which means it is always on and always accessible. So, in addition to their desktop software, Osiris offers mobile apps for both iOS and Android so users can stay connected while on the go.

"At Osiris, we build solutions for funeral directors, cemetery and crematory operators," said Ben Adams, Osiris Software, Product Developer and Shareholder. "We listen to our customers and apply continual enhancements because we're all about making their workday a bit easier. With Osiris eSignature, we have eliminated the need to use outside document signing programs so now you can create your contracts, route them for signatures and then store your case files all in one place!"

Created by funeral, cemetery and crematory professionals, Osiris Software delivers an outstanding product while keeping costs low. There is no contract or long-term obligation for users, only a simple agreement. One affordable monthly fee includes all backups and system updates along with access to the Osiris Support Team.

About Osiris Software

With operations headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, Osiris Software is the premium software management solution for funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories. Osiris is an exclusive product of the parent company Funeral Director's Resource, with insights provided by the accounting firm Ludlum & Mannen.

Osiris Software's parent company, Funeral Directors Resource, was family-founded in 1998 by experts in the fields of accounting, software development, and death care industry. With over 20 years in the death care management industry, Osiris understands what's needed to help funeral directors run their businesses.

Osiris Software is a privately held company wholly owned by a small group of former funeral home and cemetery operators. For more information about Osiris Software, please call (877) 267-4747 or visit www.osirissoftware.com.

