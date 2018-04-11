OSIsoft and Dragos Form Partnership to Provide Increased Coverage for Threat Detection in ICS Networks

Enhanced Asset Discovery and Greater Visibility in the ICS

The Dragos Platform integration with OSIsoft's PI System provides broader visibility of operational data and industrial network data that has, until now, effectively been unavailable for ICS security defenders. OSIsoft's PI System collects and connects data from millions of data points from sensors, machinery, and industrial operations. Correlating PI System data with the Dragos Platform's existing collection of industrial network and host data provides ICS network defenders both enhanced asset discovery and an unprecedented level of visibility into ICS network activity.

"We recently established partnership for Dragos Platform integration with OSIsoft's PI System to provide improved situational awareness," said Bryan Owen, OSIsoft Principle Cybersecurity Manager. "By utilizing our deep bench of almost 500 interfaces to different industrial control systems and data sources, cybersecurity management systems can be transformed from disconnected silos of information to an integrated, near-real-time situational awareness platform. Being aware of changing situations covers many areas, from operational upsets to defending ICS networks from cyber-attack."

More Effective Threat Detection and Response

The Dragos Platform leverages threat behavior analytics across broad datasets to identify adversary behaviors. With the addition of OSIsoft's PI System data into the Dragos Platform, the integration allows for new threat behavior analytics, providing analysts with more coverage and confidence in detection. These threat analytics are tied to investigation playbooks, pre-made by Dragos analysts, and help analysts undertake appropriate investigations, security operations, or incident response. With greater visibility into operational and network data, the Dragos-OSIsoft integration provides ICS defenders with a comprehensive process of analyzing data, broader coverage for more effective threat detection, and a reduced mean time of recovery during incidents.

Highlights:

Using threat analytics, the Dragos Platform correlates OSIsoft's PI System data with its existing network and host activity to alert analysts of known malicious activity. Threat behavior analytics, defined by Dragos' Threat Intelligence team or created by users, provide analysts context into adversary actions, such as why alerts are generated and what specific adversary behavior is detected, instead of simply alerting on anomalies and changes in environments.

The Dragos Platform's investigation playbooks, created by experienced industrial cybersecurity analysts in the Dragos Threat Operations Center, provide defenders step-by-step guides to using OSIsoft's PI System data and efficiently responding to detected threats on the ICS.

"OSIsoft is a long-time, trusted community leader," said Dragos' CEO and Founder Robert M. Lee. "Partnering with them not only furthers the coverage of the Dragos Platform by adding historian data, but also adds another key partnership for Dragos to focus on helping the community through innovative approaches to cyber security."

About Dragos

Dragos applies expert human intelligence and threat behavior analytics to redefine industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity. Its industry-first, ICS cybersecurity ecosystem provides industrial security practitioners with unprecedented situational awareness over their environments, with comprehensive threat intelligence, detection, and response capabilities. Dragos' solutions include: the Dragos Platform, software providing ICS-specific asset discovery, threat detection, and investigation capabilities; Dragos Threat Operations Center, providing ICS threat hunting, incident response services, and ICS cybersecurity training; and Dragos ICS WorldView, providing global, ICS-specific threat intelligence in the form of weekly reports and critical alerts upon discovery. Headquartered in metropolitan Washington DC, Dragos' team of ICS cybersecurity experts are practitioners who've lived the problems the industry faces, hailing from across the U.S. Intelligence Community to private sector industrial companies. For more information, please visit dragos.com.

About OSIsoft

For over 37 years, OSIsoft has been dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our software turns the vast data streams inside utilities, manufacturers and other industrial customers into rich, real-time insights for saving money, making critical decisions or developing new products. To learn more, please visit osisoft.com.

