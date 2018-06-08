Oska Wellness Names Former Kodak, Hewlett Packard Executive COO/CFO

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oska Wellness, a technology company committed to developing consumer health and wellness products, announced that Bob Ohlweiler has been named Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer.

Ohlweiler will oversee the procurement, manufacturing, and fulfillment of the supply chain, as well as marketing, customer service, financial and information systems. Ohlweiler is a seasoned executive with over 30 years' experience of executive business, global marketing, product management, sales, and finance experience with companies including Hewlett-Packard, Kodak, Yahoo!, Razer, and MusicMatch. Ohlweiler has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Norwich University and an MBA from Purdue University Krannert School of Management.

"I'm excited to join the talented Oska team and lead the operating efforts for this revolutionary brand," said Ohlweiler. "Oska is having an incredible impact on the lives of many living with pain every day. Oska is changing the way we manage pain and, in light of the opioid crisis, can provide an alternative way to treat people who live with the daily debilitations which are the results of chronic pain. I'm confident that we can extend our brand reach and help people return to an active lifestyle without the use of drugs or other invasive techniques. This is a great time to join the company and I look forward to helping guide Oska's continued growth."

Oska Pulse is a safe, easy-to-use, portable and wearable health technology product designed to help reduce muscle stiffness, temporarily relieve minor pain and increase mobility for people who have acute or chronic pain. Oska Pulse is available for purchase at FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, Amazon.com, and www.oskawellness.com, or ask your doctor.

About Oska Wellness

Oska, Inc. is committed to developing health and wellness technology-driven products that assist individuals in living a more active, pain-free lifestyle. Oska Pulse utilizes patented eTec Pulse Technology that specifically optimizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapeutic technology, similar to the PEMF therapies used in many clinical applications for accelerating the body's ability to heal itself.

Oska took the top prize for "2017 Startup of the Year" international competition, at the "Innovate Celebrate" conference in San Francisco. The conference, held by TechCo in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association, was a three-day event attended by 100 startup semifinalists, and eventually narrowed down to five finalist startups. Oska Wellness emerged as the winner. http://bit.ly/2ydcnSD

The science and technology behind Oska Pulse was engineered and developed by a team of respected scientists and researchers with more than 25 years of experience in engineering health and wellness technologies to treat pain. Oska Wellness, Inc. does not claim the product to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and can be found online at www.oskawellness.com.

