Oska® Wellness Wins Another MedTech Breakthrough Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oska Wellness, a technology company committed to developing consumer health and wellness products, announced that its Oska Pulse has been selected for the "Best New Technology Solution – Pain Management" award from MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. This is the second straight MedTech Breakthrough win for Oska Pulse, which was also selected in 2017 for "Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device."

"All of us at Oska are excited to receive this second award from MedTech, who have recognized Oska's mission to provide non-invasive, drug-free pain management solutions," said Greg Houlgate, Founder, Chief Business Development and Product Officer for Oska Wellness. "This is an important industry recognition for our young company and our flagship device, Oska Pulse."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from more than 10 countries.

"We are thrilled to recognize Oska Wellness and congratulate them on back-to-back industry recognition for their innovative health tech product, the Oska Pulse," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The level of innovation displayed by nominees in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is incredibly high and Oska Wellness was able to stand out once again to take home the trophy, a significant achievement for the Company. Congratulations to the entire Oska Wellness team and we look forward to seeing continued innovation and success from them in the future."

Oska Pulse is a safe, easy-to-use, portable and wearable health technology product designed to help reduce muscle stiffness, temporarily relieve minor pain and increase mobility for people who have acute or chronic pain. Oska Pulse is available for purchase at FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, Amazon.com, and www.oskawellness.com or ask your doctor.

About Oska Wellness

Oska, Inc. is committed to developing health and wellness technology-driven products that assist individuals in living a more active, pain-free lifestyle. Oska Pulse utilizes patented eTec Pulse Technology that specifically optimizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapeutic technology, similar to the PEMF therapies used in many clinical applications for accelerating the body's ability to heal itself.

The science and technology behind Oska Pulse was engineered and developed by a team of respected scientists and researchers with more than 25 years of experience in engineering health and wellness technologies to treat pain. Oska Wellness, Inc. does not claim the product to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and can be found online at www.oskawellness.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com

