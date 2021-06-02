OSL adds Eventus Systems transaction monitoring capabilities to trade surveillance program

AUSTIN, Texas and HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced that OSL Digital Securities (OSL), Asia's first and only SFC-licensed, Big-4 audited, and insured digital asset platform for institutions and professional investors, and member of BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), has added Eventus' transaction monitoring capabilities, growing its deployment beyond OSL's ongoing use of the Eventus Validus platform for trade surveillance. Trading on the new regulated OSL Exchange went live in March 2021.

OSL started working with Eventus in the fall of 2019, and was the first digital asset platform in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to use Validus for trade surveillance on its markets. Eventus now supports the trade surveillance of two-thirds of the digital asset exchanges listed on CB Insights' global Blockchain 50 list.

Eventus last year made hundreds of enhancements to Validus, including adding new capabilities for anti-money laundering (AML) and transaction monitoring. The firm also introduced new automation capabilities enabling clients such as digital asset market centers to far more efficiently self-manage their surveillance models and cast a wide net for alerts, sifting through the noise and better highlighting which alerts require human review.

Vince Turcotte, Eventus Sales Director, Asia Pacific, said: "We've been honored to represent OSL, which recognizes the importance of a robust trade surveillance program in attracting institutional and professional investors as well as reinforcing the integrity of its markets."

OSL was the first firm to be licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (automated trading service – ATS) regulated activities related to digital assets. The license was granted after the company opted into the SFC's virtual asset regime and successfully underwent the commission's rigorous vetting requirements.

In addition to traditional protection measures, OSL customers trading under the license will benefit from insurance protection on digital assets held in client segregated wallets. Customers will undergo rigorous know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) controls. OSL works to mitigate the risk of market misconduct through market surveillance, and conducts transaction monitoring and additional digital asset-specific controls.

About the OSL Platform and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading listed digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform. It is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and software-as-a-service to institutions and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services, giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure, insured wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement. BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

SOURCE Eventus Systems

Related Links

http://www.eventussystems.com

