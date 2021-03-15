OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange and Brokerage Now Live Trading

HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Hong Kong-first, OSL Digital Securities Limited (OSL DS), the world's only SFC-licensed, listed, Big-Four-audited digital asset platform and member of BC Technology Group (stock code 863 HK), today announced its official go-live with the execution of the first customer trades via it's licensed trading desk. OSL DS holds a license for Type-1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (automated trading service) regulated activities related to virtual assets (digital assets) from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

The OSL platform utilizes a modular interface where institutional and professional investors can buy, sell and securely store digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and selected Security Tokens. The 'go-live' for trading follows an exhaustive and successful trial-use period completed with the participation of trading partners and investors.

"With today's trades, we break new ground for financial services in Asia," said OSL CEO Wayne Trench. "Trading and storing digital assets like Bitcoin can now be securely conducted in Hong Kong with the supervision of a world-leading regulator -- a major milestone in the ongoing institutional adoption of digital assets globally."

OSL customers benefit from a single platform login and central dashboard that allows use of OSL's market-leading electronic and OTC trading, intelligent Request for Quote (iRFQ) technology and an industry leading institutional-grade Exchange, as well as exclusive access to segregated banking and segregated, insured wallet services. Unique in the market, the OSL Exchange is fully compliant with stringent know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and market surveillance standards.

Designed for institutional and professional investors, the OSL Exchange connects traders to counterparts across markets, delivering unrivalled access to deep pools of liquidity in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets. In addition to enabling one-click trading via the user-friendly UI, OSL Exchange also supports both FIX and REST API connectivity

OSL Exchange offers a complete market solution with performance, security, liquidity and compliance for professional investors.

OSL's over-the-counter (OTC) and electronic RFQ/API trading combines access to unparalleled market liquidity with complete privacy and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer and with no on-exchange price slippage or order book discovery. This ensures instant, seamless, secure transactions with near instant settlement.

OSL's combination of experienced (and licensed) traders, deep global relationships and advanced technology allow its brokerage to match large institutional blocks across major digital assets.

Trench added, "We are excited about the prospects for further development of the institutional digital asset market in Hong Kong and being a key contributor to this growing ecosystem. In the near term, we are very pleased by the significant appetite we are seeing from clients who recognise the criticality of trading with a safe, reliable and licensed platform."

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

OSL's vision is to lead the regulated, institutional evolution of the digital asset market. Accordingly, the OSL platform provides institutional-grade financial services directly to professional counterparties for digital asset brokerage, automated trading (i.e. exchange), and custody.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com .

