OSL Group Announces 2025 Annual Results: Record-High Revenue with Strategic Transformation to a Global Stablecoin Payment and Trading Platform

2025 total revenue reached a record high, with core operating income delivering triple-digit year-on-year growth.

Transformed into a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, establishing the foundation for a scalable stablecoin ecosystem.

payment and trading platform, establishing the foundation for a scalable ecosystem. Stablecoin trading volume accounted for 60% of total transaction volume, supported by the launch of a comprehensive suite of stablecoin payment products and services.

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025. Over the past year, OSL Group has delivered robust performance, with total revenue reaching an all-time high. The Group's global expansion has gained substantial traction, and it has successfully executed its strategic transformation from a "digital asset exchange" into a "global stablecoin payment and trading platform."

Financial Highlights:

Core Operating Income: HK$534 million, up 150.1% YoY

HK$534 million, up 150.1% YoY Total Income: HK$489 million, reaching a historic high, up 30.4% YoY

HK$489 million, reaching a historic high, up 30.4% YoY Stablecoin Trading Volume as percentage of Total Volume: 60%

60% Total Platform Trading Volume: HK$201.22 billion, up 200.7% YoY

HK$201.22 billion, up 200.7% YoY Income Distribution: 33% - Hong Kong, 67% - Overseas

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"Over the years, OSL Group has evolved far beyond a traditional digital asset exchange into a global stablecoin payment and trading platform. We are currently witnessing a generational transformation as the global financial system extends from traditional fiat-based infrastructure toward one rooted in stablecoins. Our robust business growth recorded in 2025 underscores the successful capture of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

OSL Group's mission is to make money move as freely as information. We are building the next generation of financial market infrastructure that connects stablecoins, fiat currencies, and other digital assets to enable the seamless exchange of value. Looking ahead, OSL Group will accelerate its strategic roadmap for stablecoin payments and trading while remaining firmly committed to the principles of "compliance-first and prudence-led," as we actively embrace and deeply engage in this era-defining financial transformation."

Strategic Transformation, Deepening Compliance

The year 2025 marked a five-year milestone for OSL Group's compliant operations since the inception of its digital asset business. The Group has evolved from being Hong Kong's first listed digital asset exchange holding an SFC license to a compliant multi-country digital asset platform, and now, a global stablecoin payments and trading platform. This strategic pivot has been driven by rapid industry maturation, surging market demand, and OSL's forward-looking vision for the future of the global financial system. Through organic license applications and strategic acquisitions, OSL Group has secured over 50 licenses and registrations across more than 11 jurisdictions globally. Moving forward, stablecoins will play an increasingly pivotal role in OSL Group's global payment and trading ecosystem and the continued expansion of its compliance network.

Global Footprint, Diversified Growth

In 2025, OSL Group implemented a dual-engine growth model driven by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Despite volatility in the broader digital asset market, OSL's performance remained resilient, with total income hitting another historic high and core operating income achieving triple-digit growth. The payment business launched in 2025 was a significant contributor to these results, emerging as a primary growth engine and driving overseas income to two-thirds of the total income during the reporting period. To support this strategic expansion, OSL Group increased its investment in technology, human capital, and service capabilities. While these investments resulted in a net loss for 2025, OSL Group is focused on optimizing operational efficiency and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further enhance business performance.

Focusing on Payments, Exploring AI Innovation

Throughout 2025, OSL Group pivoted its focus toward stablecoin payment and trading operations, launching several innovative products including OSL BizPay, a one-stop stablecoin payment solution for enterprises. It also acquired Banxa, a world-leading Web3 payment service provider, and introduced USDGO, a federally regulated compliant enterprise stablecoin backed by the US dollar, with OSL Group acting as the branding operator and distributor. The acquisition of Banxa was completed in January 2026, followed by the official launch of USDGO in February 2026 and the introduction of OSL StableHub, a global compliant stablecoin trading hub. Looking to the future, OSL Group will continue to enrich its stablecoin product suite and actively utilize AI technology to explore the transformative potential of "Agentic Payments" in scaling stablecoin transaction volumes.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only.Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

SOURCE OSL