Osmo Leads Fragrance Innovation with AI-Powered Molecular Discovery

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osmo, the digital olfaction company, today announced the launch of three new scent molecules developed through its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. These new ingredients are now available for purchase and use in the U.S. and E.U. markets, offering perfumers a fresh and expanded palette for creating innovative fragrances.

GLOSSINE FRACTALINE QUASARINE

Captive molecules play a crucial role in fragrance development, allowing perfumers to explore new creative territories. However, traditional captive discovery methods – from research, to testing, to documentation – are time-consuming and expensive, limiting innovation. Osmo's AI-driven approach overcomes these challenges by accelerating the process and reducing costs significantly.

"Our AI technology enables us to screen billions of molecules at a rate that would be impossible for humans," said Christophe Laudamiel, Osmo's Master Perfumer. "This not only speeds up the discovery process but also allows us to identify captives with desirable performance and 'special effects', regulatory compliance, and consumer safety."

Osmo's three new floral scent molecules are:

GLOSSINE : a vibrant, floral scent reminiscent of jasmine, with a radiant brightening quality shining through back and middle notes. This captivating molecule adds a dazzling, Las Vegas-style sparkle to any fragrance it's been used in so far.

Application Strengths: Glossine performs well on dry fabrics, a rare quality, and has the potential to become an elegant staple ingredient for perfumers across categories.

FRACTALINE : a unique and versatile captive with dual personalities. Like the Gemini astrological sign, it has two faces. It can exhibit either a floral/violet or citrus/ginger scent, depending on the surrounding composition. As an added benefit, at low concentration, it simply increases the strength of a fragrance without imposing its signature. We believe its flexibility and stability make it a rare and valuable ingredient.

Application Strengths: Fractaline leaves a lasting impression on the skin, for instance after the wash, and covers base odors of beauty and home products very well.

QUASARINE : a captivating scent that evokes the radiance of a celestial phenomenon. Like a powerful ray of light, it illuminates the fragrance with a fresh and delicate jasmine aroma from the very top. Quasarine is the most intense of our three new captives, instantly noticeable from the moment you open an application bottle or apply it to your skin.

Application Strengths: Quasarine possesses high aesthetics and impact. It's very blooming and diffusive while also long-lasting on skin. It can be used to veil rough top notes with a fresh petal-y effect.

Osmo's commitment to innovation extends beyond these initial launches. The company is actively developing a pipeline of new captives, leveraging its AI technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the fragrance industry. Additionally, Osmo offers collaborative opportunities for partners to discover new captives based on their existing libraries or explore uncharted territories.

To order a sample of Glossine, Fractaline, or Quasarine, please reach out to [email protected]

For all other press inquiries please contact [email protected].

