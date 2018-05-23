Osmotics Cosmeceuticals® to debut on HSN's Beauty Report with Amy Morrison

Copper Peptide is a science-based ingredient that provides visible skin benefits. Osmotics Cosmeceuticals® was one of the first to harness the benefits of this transformational ingredient with their proprietary Blue Copper 5 collection. The Blue Copper 5 PRIME products are specifically designed to target the visible signs of aging for skin 40+. The Blue Copper 5 Face is a cream that features 4 cutting-edge technologies for immediate and long-term results.

Osmotics Cosmeceuticals ® Blue Copper 5 PRIME Collection

Blue Copper 5 PRIME Face ($69) this cutting-edge, luxurious cream features Copper Peptide combined with 4 powerful technologies to visibly tighten, and firm skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Blue Copper 5 PRIME Instant Exfoliating Facial ($45) this 2-in-1 'facial in a tube' formula features mannon particles that soften when wet, then unwrap to remove dry dead skin cells and topical impurities, while restoring skin's optimal moisture balance. Consistent use improves the look of skin's texture and tone, and minimizes pores.

Blue Copper 5 PRIME Perfecting Serum ( $98 ; Special Intro Price: $79 ) this lightweight, velvety serum is a multi-tasking anti-aging skin primer featuring the brand's powerful Copper Peptide ingredient along with additional key ingredients for instant and long-term visible results. An eco-designed, biopolymer film acts as a primer that refines the look of skin for temporarily smoother, more even skin texture and a luminous, glowing complexion, while tripeptides work within the formula to help visibly firm skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Blue Copper 5 PRIME Sleep Tight Mask ($89) this supercharged, anti-aging beauty mask works overnight for maximum benefits and absorption while skin is at rest. Intensive levels of 20% hyaluronic acid promote thorough hydration, easing dryness, while temporarily plumping the look of skin, helping improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Select products from the Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Blue Copper 5 PRIME collection including Instant Exfoliating Facial and Blue Copper 5 PRIME for Face are currently available through HSN.com. Tune into HSN on May 24th at 8am, 12pm, 2pm EST and the Beauty Report with Amy Morrison at 7pm EST to purchase on-air or visit HSN.com.

