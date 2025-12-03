Osmow's Brings Bold Mediterranean Flavor to North Brunswick With First New Jersey Location

Offering free signature dishes to its first 200 customers, Osmow's invites the community to celebrate its grand opening

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osmow's , North America's fastest-growing Shawarma chain known for its modern take on classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, is hosting a grand opening celebration on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at its newest location at 569 Milltown Road.

To celebrate, Osmow's will give away free Chicken on the ROX®—the brand's signature dish featuring marinated chicken grilled to perfection over a bed of fluffy rice and topped with the brand's famous garlic sauce, tahini and sumac—to the first 200 customers. The day's festivities will also include free food samples, music, cake, photo opportunities and more for residents of the North Brunswick community and its surrounding areas to enjoy.

The Osmow's story is one of persistence and reinvention. In 1998, Sam Osmow emigrated from Egypt to Canada with his family, bringing with him a passion for Mediterranean cuisine and a dream to succeed in his new home. When he began serving authentic shawarma with the spices and bold flavors of his Egyptian roots, that decision launched a brand that now spans over 220 locations across North America.

In New Jersey alone, small businesses account for nearly 49 percent of all employment, underscoring the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in which Osmow's is opening its newest location.

"North Brunswick is the perfect place to bring Osmow's next-level Mediterranean cuisine to the northeast. Our goal is to offer fresh, flavorful and customizable meals that everyone can enjoy," said a spokesperson for Shaheen Group Inc., the franchisee behind the new location. "This opening is just the start as we look forward to expanding throughout New Jersey and sharing our bold flavors with even more communities."

The Shaheen Group Inc. chose North Brunswick for its vibrant food scene and diverse community. With family and friends in the area, the franchise group saw a natural opportunity to introduce Osmow's modern Mediterranean menu to a town that values authenticity, quality and connection.

"Osmow's is growing rapidly across North America, and our entry into New Jersey is an important part of that expansion," said Ben Osmow, CEO and head of franchise operations for Osmow's. "We're proud to partner with franchisees like Shaheen Group Inc., who share our passion for quality, community and exceptional food. Together, we're bringing Osmow's fresh, bold Mediterranean flavors to even more people, one city at a time."

Osmow's menu features shawarma plates and wraps, keto- and protein-friendly options and a variety of customizable meals. Each dish is made fresh to order, combining authentic Mediterranean flavors with a modern, fast-casual experience.

About OSMOW'S

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, who blended his Egyptian culinary roots with a modern North American palate, Osmow's is a quick-service restaurant specializing in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Renowned for its signature shawarmas and popular dishes like "on the ROX™" and "on the STIX™," the family-led company has grown to over 220 locations across North America. Osmow's consistently delivers flavorful food with its fan-favorite garlic sauce, providing a fresh take on fast-casual dining.

