OSN+ partners with castLabs to enhance content protection with cutting-edge multi-DRM technology, DRMtoday

As Anghami enters a new era of video streaming following its merger with OSN+, the company is spearheading the development of the next generation of the OSN+ platform. Like all the other world-leading streaming services, ensuring the security of intellectual property and delivering uninterrupted access to users is more critical than ever. With a commitment to providing unparalleled security and a seamless user experience, castLabs' cloud multi-DRM solution, DRMtoday, is empowering the OSN+ platform with robust content protection. Offering a complete set of features, and a user-friendly interface, DRMtoday supports all major DRM technologies, including Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay, Microsoft PlayReady.

As OSN+ expands its user base, DRMtoday's cloud-based architecture will scale effortlessly to meet increasing demands, providing reliable performance. With a flexible API, DRMtoday will enable rapid integration with OSN+'s existing infrastructure, minimizing disruption and ensuring a smooth transition. Its efficient license delivery and playback support will provide OSN+'s users with a secure and uninterrupted streaming experience across all devices.

"We are excited to collaborate with castLabs and implement their DRMtoday technology," said Elias El Khoury, Vice President of Information & Content Systems at Anghami. "Protecting our content is paramount and we needed a reputable partner that could provide us with comprehensive DRM services. DRMtoday stood out for its pricing flexibility and a wide range of options. The integration process was smooth thanks to the friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable team at castLabs, and we were able to secure our content without any issues. With DRMtoday, we are confident in our ability to deliver a secure and seamless streaming experience to our users, while safeguarding the rights of our content."

"We are delighted to partner with Anghami and support their mission to deliver high-quality, secure digital video streaming to millions of users," said James Hynard, Sales Manager at castLabs. "Our DRMtoday technology is designed to meet the evolving needs of the digital content industry, and this collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in content protection."

Anghami's decision to implement castLabs' DRMtoday reflects its dedication to protecting content rights while providing its audience with a premium streaming experience. This strategic move will enhance Anghami's capability to prevent unauthorized access and distribution of content, ensuring that their platform remains a trusted and secure space for both content owners and users.

For more information about how DRMtoday handles content protection by managing playback authorization and DRM license key distribution, please visit castlabs.com or view a live demo in action at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam at castLabs' booth 5.F10.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region's leading premium streaming service, featuring an impressive line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, OSN+ delivers the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed must-see series and movies as well as world-class Arabic content and OSN+ Originals.

With exclusive rights to first-run Max Originals and Warner Bros. Pictures feature films, OSN+ is the premier destination for Warner Bros. Discovery content. As the exclusive home of HBO across the MENA region, OSN+ provides unparalleled access to the studio's globally acclaimed series and specials.

Through its merger with Anghami in 2023, the Arab world's leading music streaming service, the platform offers an enhanced streaming experience that includes 18,000 hours of premium video content and over 100 million songs and podcasts, providing customers with a comprehensive and unique entertainment ecosystem.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, iOS, Android devices, and the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com.

About Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH)

Anghami is the leading multi-media technology streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of exclusive premium video, music, podcasts, live entertainment, audio services, and more. Since its launch in 2012, Anghami has led the way as the first music streaming platform to digitize MENA's music catalog, reshaping the region's entertainment landscape. In a strategic move in April 2024, Anghami joined forces with OSN+, a leading video streaming platform, forming a digital entertainment powerhouse. This pivotal transaction strengthened Anghami's position as a go-to destination, boasting an extensive library of over 18,000 hours of premium video, including exclusive HBO content, alongside 100+ million Arabic and International songs and podcasts. With a user base exceeding 120 million registered users and 2.5 million paid subscribers, Anghami has partnered with 47 telcos across MENA, facilitating customer acquisition and subscription payment, in addition to establishing relationships with major film studios, entertainment giants, and music labels, both regional and international. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Anghami operates in 16 countries across MENA, with offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com.

About castLabs

castLabs is a leading pioneer of software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium content streaming. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday multi-DRM and CAS licensing, feature-rich PRESTOplay cross-platform players, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, single-frame forensic watermarking, Widevine device and app certification, secure WebRTC end-to-end delivery, as well as expert technical consulting. Learn more at castlabs.com.

