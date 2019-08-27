OSNEXUS Announces QuantaStor 5.4 Featuring Scale-out NAS, IBM Key Protect Integration, and Storage Firewall Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNEXUS , the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the availability of QuantaStor 5.4 with new capabilities including CephFS based scale-out NAS, IBM Key Protect integration, and storage protocol firewall management.

"QuantaStor 5.4 represents a significant step forward with the new security features and scale-out NAS capabilities," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "Using Ceph technology for file, block, and object storage unifies our scale-out storage strategy and enables customers to get even higher ROI out of their scale-out storage deployments."

The QuantaStor Software-Defined Storage platform helps organizations reach new levels of IT agility by enabling standard servers to be set up as enterprise storage systems. To enable these systems to reach hyper-scale capacities, QuantaStor has a unique storage grid technology allowing the combination of up to 64x systems together into a "storage grid". Storage grid technology also enables deployment and management across public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments to meet the needs of a broad set of storage use cases.

QuantaStor 5.4 Highlights

Scale-out NAS with CephFS - QuantaStor now utilizes scale-out NAS capabilities based on CephFS. Scale-out configurations support NFS and SMB protocols with features including compression, encryption, and snapshots.

IBM Key Protect Integration - QuantaStor supports IBM Key Protect as a key management system for creating encrypted Storage Pools.

Storage Firewall Management - Updated firewall settings enable IT security administrators to easily control protocol access at a system and network interface level.

Enhanced Upgrade Manager - Simplified upgrade process makes it easy to apply driver and security updates to QuantaStor systems.

S3 Bucket Management - Common S3 bucket management operations are now accessible via the QuantaStor web management interface, CLI, and REST API.

For more information on QuantaStor, visit osnexus.com .

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyper-scale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage technology as a single, easy-to-manage solution.



QuantaStor, deployed by Global 500 companies worldwide, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

© 2019 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

Related Links

https://www.osnexus.com

