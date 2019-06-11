OSNEXUS Announces QuantaStor Docker Volume Plugin

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the new Docker-certified QuantaStor Docker Volume Plugin enabling persistent Docker containers and stateful volumes for containerized applications.

The Docker Volume Plugin for QuantaStor makes it easy to create and manage persistent Docker containers using Docker APIs and command line tools. The new plugin creates a one-to-one relationship between Docker Volumes and QuantaStor Storage Volumes so that container state may be replicated, snapshot, or restored just as with VMs. QuantaStor's Storage Grid technology makes the Docker provisioning system scale-out across sites and datacenters.

"The Docker Volume Plugin for QuantaStor greatly simplifies provisioning, deployment, and management of persistent Docker containers," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "Combined with our Storage Grid technology, Docker containers can now be provisioned from multiple systems in multiple datacenters via a single IP address or virtual hostname for a given grid."

The QuantaStor Docker Volume Plugin is certified by Docker and available from the Docker Hub, the world's largest library and community for container images.

To access the QuantaStor Docker plugin, click here. To learn more about the QuantaStor platform, visit osnexus.com.

About Docker

Docker, the leader in the container platform market, provides the only independent container platform that enables a seamless desktop to cloud experience for developing and scaling distributed applications. Docker enables organizations to easily build and share any application from legacy to modern and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge. Inspired by open source innovation and supported by a rich ecosystem of certified partners, Docker enables customers to pursue the right strategy for their business and adapt to new technologies, without lock-in. For more information, please visit: https://www.docker.com/.



About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyper-scale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage technology as a single, easy-to-manage solution.



QuantaStor, deployed by Global 500 companies worldwide, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

© 2019 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

Related Links

http://www.osnexus.com

