OSNexus Announces QuantaStor v6.6.11 with Scalability Enhancements for Ceph Deployments and Expanded Hardware Integration

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNexus today announced the release of QuantaStor v6.6.11, delivering key improvements in scalability, hardware integration, security monitoring, and platform stability. The release focuses on optimizing large-scale object storage environments, strengthening integration with Seagate CORVAULT systems, and adding support for the latest generation of Western Digital Data24 NVMe-oF JBOFs.

With enhancements across Ceph scale-out storage, enclosure support, security monitoring, and network storage services, QuantaStor v6.6.11 continues OSNexus' commitment to delivering highly scalable and operationally efficient software-defined storage infrastructure.

Optimized Ceph Scale-Out Performance for Large Object Environments

QuantaStor v6.6.11 introduces performance and scalability improvements designed for large-scale object storage deployments powered by Ceph.

Key enhancements include:

Optimized storage grid logic to better support clusters with hundreds of thousands of buckets



Improved pool configuration defaults for hybrid scale-out deployments



Performance optimized for Seagate CORVAULT & Exos X external storage backends

These improvements help organizations running large object storage environments achieve greater operational efficiency and reliability at scale.

Enhanced Seagate CORVAULT Monitoring and Stability

Integration with Seagate CORVAULT systems has been expanded to provide improved operational visibility and stability.

Updates include:

More proactive alerting for faster issue detection and remediation



Reduced polling overhead to improve system efficiency



Improved performance and operational simplicity when Seagate Exos X and CORVAULT storage systems are used in conjunction with QuantaStor scale-up & scale-out clusters.

These enhancements help ensure reliable operation in mission-critical storage environments.

Support for Western Digital Data24 Gen4 NVMe-oF JBOFs

QuantaStor v6.6.11 adds support for the newest generation of Western Digital Data24 NVMe-oF JBOFs, including:

Data24 41xx Series – Designed for scale-out deployments supporting a wide range of NVMe media, ideal for Ceph architectures



Data24 42xx Series – Built for dual-ported NVMe enabling high-availability architectures such as QuantaStor scale-up configurations using OpenZFS

Updated documentation and integration modules now allow administrators to view, monitor, and configure Data24 systems directly within QuantaStor via the platform's External Systems integration module.

QuantaStor v6.6.11 reinforces OSNexus' focus on delivering scalable, enterprise-grade storage infrastructure that combines open-source innovation with advanced management, automation, and integration capabilities.

For more information about QuantaStor, visit osnexus.com.

About QuantaStor

OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional file, block and object storage systems with standard x64 servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to deploy and maintain. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at [email protected] for more information.

About OSNexus

Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution. QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.

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© 2026 OSNexus Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNexus and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNexus Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

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