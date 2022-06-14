OSNexus licenses Cryptsoft's KMIP SDK

Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Client (KMIP) has been licensed to the OSNexus Corporation, bringing market proven, industry validated KMIP technology to OSNexus' industry-leading QuantaStor™ Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform.

Securing data-at-rest with encryption technology is an essential capability of any successful storage solution in today's market, including Software Defined Storage. As storage moves from appliance based to software defined solutions, managing the keys used for encryption becomes even more critical due to the multitude of locations encryption keys can be used in storage solutions. KMIP solves this management challenge with a modern, open-standards based, interoperable technology that also ensures the consumer avoids vendor lock-in and maintains control of their encryption keys.

"As an OEM supplier of KMIP key management technology, our licensees demand that our solutions be a functionality complete and fully conformant implementation of the standard in order that they can support all the possible use cases their customers may require," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager, Cryptsoft. "One of Cryptsoft's major values to our licensees is our market awareness of other KMIP implementations and our ability to ensure that the technology 'just works' for their customers, regardless of the KMIP implementation on the other side of the connection."

We've been heavily investing in security features and improvements for QuantaStor to meet customer demand. This includes our recent FIPS-140-2 certification from NIST to the KMIP support we introduced with QuantaStor 5.11.," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "Now, with QuantaStor 5.12 we've taken our KMIP key management support a major leap forward with our new partnership with Cryptsoft. QuantaStor now leverages the industry leading Cryptsoft KMIP Client SDK which gives QuantaStor full support for the broad spectrum of KMIP servers on the market today."

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS helps organizations manage and scale their storage environments with greater efficiency, flexibility, and performance with its industry-leading QuantaStor™ Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. QuantaStor, deployed by Fortune 500 companies, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances. OSNEXUS focuses on continuous innovation with a strong focus on product quality and industry leading support to ensure customer and partner success with every deployment. QuantaStor is sold worldwide through managed hosting providers, OEMs, VARs, and System Integrators. (www.OSNEXUS.com)

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Sponsor. (www.cryptsoft.com)

