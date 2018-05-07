Osprey Capital, LLC to Acquire BoardProspects.com

"We are excited to have BoardProspects join the Osprey family. They have developed a unique software platform which we believe will disrupt the board recruitment industry around the globe," says David Hoffmann, Founder and Chairman of Osprey Capital.

BoardProspects features cloud-based technology allowing members to prepare for board meetings, plan upcoming events, upload documents and recruit board members from a network of 18,000 qualified board candidates. Members can access their digital boardroom anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

"Osprey Capital is a first-class organization which will provide tremendous value to BoardProspects as we continue to expand," adds Mark Rogers, Founder and CEO of BoardProspects.

For more information about Osprey Capital, LLC, visit http://ospreycapitalllc.com/.

About Osprey Capital, LLC

Osprey Capital, LLC, formed by David H. Hoffmann, is a private family office consisting of internationally recognized businesses owned solely by the Hoffmann family. Osprey is one of the largest private family offices in the world, with diversified assets in executive search, real estate, hospitality and food service, restaurants, transportation, cruise lines, executive suites, software, oil distribution, insurance, manufacturing, public market investment, aviation, and wine-making. Through its operating businesses, Osprey has a presence in 27 countries with over 200 locations around the world. Learn more at Osprey Capital.

