Osprey Expands Poco™ Family with Category-First, Outdoor Performance Soft Child Carriers

Introducing the new Poco™ Soft Child Carriers, designed for active parents and their littlest explorers

CORTEZ, Colo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Packs , a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions, is empowering families to adventure together with the launch of two Poco™ Soft Child Carriers in Spring 2025. Engineered with the same technical precision as Osprey's renowned outdoor backpacks, these new carriers redefine family adventure, combining functional features like breathable mesh fabric and three carrying positions, with a commitment to sustainability as the first certified bluesign® PRODUCT child carrier in the market.

Osprey Poco Soft Carrier

Authentically designed for the outdoors, Osprey's new Poco Soft Child Carriers are the first of their kind with specific features meant to prioritize comfort, safety, and carrying support while enhancing families' time spent outside together. A comfortable 3D ventilated mesh fabric is used on the carriers' extra-wide padded hipbelt, shoulder straps and child seat, for an all-around breathable wear for both parent and child. Additional features designed with child comfort and safety in mind include a breathable, padded headrest that folds away when not needed, removable drool pads along the shoulder straps, and a fail-safe tab on the inside of the hipbelt to help ensure a secure wear.

The standard Poco Soft Child Carrier ($135) is designed using bluesign approved, 100% recycled 210 high tenacity ripstop nylon in the main body, making it ideal for the trail and longer, tougher outdoor adventures, while the Poco Soft Child Carrier LT ($120) features bluesign approved, 100% recycled 210D dobby nylon for more versatile and everyday wear. Both carrier models offer a custom fit with dual adjustments for the shoulder straps and hipbelt, are machine-washable, and can hold up to 33 pounds in the seat.

Both Poco Soft Child Carrier models offer three carrying positions to accommodate a child's growth: facing in for newborns, facing out for infants, and back carry for older children. The introduction of these new carriers, alongside Osprey's framed Poco carriers, and the Poco Changing Backpack, Poco Changing Tote, Poco Changing Mat, and Poco accessories launching in fall 2024, create a full suite of carry solutions for growing families, and seamlessly fit each stage of a child's life.

The Osprey Packs Poco Soft Child Carriers and full Spring 2025 collection will be available beginning in January 2025 at osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

