Osprey Landscape Group Expands into California with Acquisition of LandGraphics

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Landscape Group, a leading provider of commercial landscape services and a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is pleased to announce the acquisition of LandGraphics, a premier commercial landscape services provider serving Southern California. The transaction closed in June 2026 and marks Osprey's first acquisition in California, establishing the company's presence in one of the nation's largest and most attractive commercial landscape markets.

For decades, LandGraphics has built a strong reputation throughout San Diego and Orange County for delivering high-quality landscape maintenance, enhancements, water management, and arbor care services. The company has earned the trust of its customers through a commitment to service, quality, and long-term client relationships.

"This is a significant milestone for Osprey as we expand into California," said Joshua Dake, CEO of Osprey Landscape Group. "LandGraphics is a highly respected company in the market with an incredible team, strong customer relationships, and an outstanding reputation. We are excited to welcome the LandGraphics team to Osprey and look forward to continued growth and opportunity for the team."

LandGraphics was formed through the integration of LandGraphics and New Way Landscape & Tree Care Services, bringing together two strong legacies who deliver great quality and service to their customers. Osprey plans to continue operating under the LandGraphics brand and build upon the strong foundation established by the company's leadership and employees.

"Customers will continue to work with the same local teams they know and trust under the LandGraphics brand," said Anil Hiremath, Owner and CEO of LandGraphics. "We are proud of the business our employees have built and confident that Osprey's commitment to people, service, and long-term growth will create new opportunities for our team and customers."

The acquisition further expands Osprey's growing footprint across the Western United States and strengthens the company's ability to serve customers through a combination of local expertise, operational excellence, and shared resources. More importantly, the partnership creates a strong California platform from which Osprey can continue to invest and grow in one of the most attractive commercial landscaping markets in the country.

About Osprey Landscape Group

Osprey Landscape Group is a national commercial landscape services platform focused on maintenance, enhancements, irrigation, arbor care, and related services. By partnering with leading regional operators and providing shared resources, best practices, and a people-first culture, Osprey delivers exceptional service while supporting sustainable growth across its expanding footprint.

About LandGraphics

Headquartered in Southern California, LandGraphics provides commercial landscape maintenance, enhancement, water management, and arbor care services throughout San Diego and Orange Counties. The company is recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term customer partnerships.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a premier private equity firm with a foundational commitment to driving value at high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm leverages its deep team of highly-experienced investment, technology and value-creation professionals, combined with fully-integrated AI-driven capabilities to partner with founders and manager-owned teams.

SOURCE Southfield Capital