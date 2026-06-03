Southfield Capital Announces the Sale of Milrose Consultants

Sale Represents Successful Exit Following Significant Earnings Growth and Value Creation During Southfield's Period of Investment

GREENWICH, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital ("Southfield"), a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading national provider of code consulting, permit expediting, architecture and engineering, inspection services, and municipal real estate compliance solutions, to Littlejohn & Co. ("Littlejohn"). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since partnering with Southfield in 2019, Milrose has achieved significant growth, expanding from a NYC focused company to a leading nationwide provider with over 435 professionals operating from offices in all 50 states. During that time, Milrose increased its earnings by over 7x through the expansion of its sales platform, broadening its services offerings, recruiting a highly-talented management team, and successfully executing 14 strategic add-on acquisitions. Key members of the management team will remain shareholders in partnership with Littlejohn.

Southfield's continuation vehicle transaction with Milrose in 2023 provided existing investors with optional liquidity while reaffirming its conviction in the Company's strong market position and management team's long-term strategic growth vision. The sale to Littlejohn represents a successful exit for Southfield's investors.

"Southfield has been an exceptional value-add partner and trusted advisor throughout our time working together," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose since 2021. "Their thoughtful and collaborative approach, together with an unwavering commitment to investing in our people and infrastructure, have helped position Milrose for long-term success. We are grateful for their support and have appreciated their ability to provide a consistently valuable perspective while empowering and trusting us to execute on our growth and operational strategy."

"It has been a pleasure partnering with Dom and the entire Milrose team over the past several years," said Chris Grambling, Partner at Southfield. "Together, we executed on a shared vision to scale the platform by expanding geographically, broadening the Company's service offerings, and completing a number of strategic acquisitions to help evolve Milrose into a national leader in building code compliance and consulting. We are proud of what we accomplished alongside Milrose's management team and believe the Company is well positioned for continued success in the next phase of its growth."

Solomon Partners served as lead financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey served as financial co-advisor, KPMG USA provided transaction advisory services, and Wiggin and Dana LLP served as legal advisor to Milrose in this transaction.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a premier private equity firm with a foundational commitment to driving value at high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm leverages its deep team of highly-experienced investment, technology and value-creation professionals, combined with fully-integrated AI-driven capabilities to partner with founders and manager-owned teams. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com

About Milrose Consultants

Milrose Consultants is the national leader in the field of building code consulting and municipal expediting with headquarters in New York City and offices nationwide. Customers rely on Milrose to provide end-to-end building compliance services that include permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, façade inspections, due diligence & research, and other compliance solutions. Milrose provides high-end services across various large, growing industries, including commercial, multi-family residential, retail, industrial, healthcare, and academia. For more information, please visit www.milrose.com.

SOURCE Southfield Capital