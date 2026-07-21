Franchise FastLane Names Veteran Franchise Leader Heather Harris as Chief Executive Officer

Harris Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience Helping Brands, Teams, and Entrepreneurs Grow

GREENWICH, Conn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital ("Southfield"), a premier lower middle market private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Franchise FastLane ("FastLane" or the "Company"), a leading franchise sales organization, has appointed Heather Harris as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

With nearly three decades of leadership experience across franchising, retail, and consumer brands, Harris brings a people-first approach that has been honed through her extensive career as an executive and a lifetime of building teams, developing people, and creating cultures rooted in accountability, collaboration, and growth.

As CEO, Harris will focus on strengthening FastLane's ability to support emerging brands, franchise consultants, and entrepreneurs. Her appointment comes during a period of meaningful growth and investment for FastLane as the Company expands its team, suite of services, and support capabilities for emerging franchise brands.

"Heather is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of building high-performing organizations and helping franchise brands scale," said Vince Tyra, Partner at Southfield Capital. "Her operational expertise, strategic mindset, and people-first leadership style qualifies her to lead Franchise FastLane into the next phase of growth. We are excited to partner with Heather and the entire management team as they continue building on the Company's strong foundation of delivering exceptional value to franchisors, consultants, and entrepreneurs."

Harris most recently served as CEO of Uni K Wax, where she led operational and marketing initiatives that strengthened the brand's growth strategy, expanded its studio footprint, and helped position the company for national franchise growth. Previously, she held additional executive leadership roles, including president of CycleBar and Intelligent Office, where she helped guide franchise brands through periods of rapid growth, operational transformation, and strategic expansion.

"Throughout my career, I have been a close admirer of the growth, culture, and impact FastLane has had on the franchising industry as a whole," said Harris. "What makes this opportunity so meaningful is that it feels like a natural next step in my career journey and I am thrilled to be joining a team that shares my belief that relationships, accountability, and genuine care for people are what moves businesses forward. I look forward to supporting our employees, consultant partners, brand partners, and entrepreneurs as we lead Franchise FastLane into this exciting chapter."

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a premier private equity firm with a foundational commitment to driving value at high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm leverages its deep team of highly-experienced investment, technology and value-creation professionals, combined with fully-integrated AI-driven capabilities to partner with founders and manager-owned teams. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides franchise development services. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from franchise formation services to initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads, and drive strong growth. FastLane leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com

SOURCE Southfield Capital