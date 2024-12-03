Osprey Marks the Next Evolution in Winter Gear with 2025 Snow Line

Mountain Bound Series

Designed to meet the demands of frequent mountain travelers, the all-new Mountain Bound series is made to comfortably carry and help protect ski and snowboard gear. The series prioritizes durability, using bluesign® APPROVED, carbonate-coated and weather-resistant NanoTough™ fabric with additional components that offer long-lasting protection for gear.

Mountain Bound features three different carry solutions: the Roller ($300), the Boot Pack Plus ($170) and the Boot Pack ($140) (all prices are MSRP). Made to accommodate one or two snowboards or pairs of skis, the Roller helps keep gear safe and secure with internal and external compression, vertical webbing with multiple attachment points and a rugged chassis with oversized wheels. The Boot Pack and Boot Pack Plus feature Osprey's proven AirScape™ suspension with padded, ventilated harness straps for the most comfortable carry, as well as a convenient shoe-changing mat for easy boot removal. The carry-on size Boot Pack fits all the essentials for quick adventures, while the larger Boot Pack Plus offers extra volume for more gear, ski carry on the sides and snowboard carry on the front.

Glade Series

Osprey continues advancements in its 2025 snow line with the redesigned and expanded Glade series. A go-to hydration pack for winter sports enthusiasts, the updated Glade family includes the Glade 5 ($90), Glade 12 ($120) and newest, higher-capacity Glade 20 ($140) (all prices are MSRP). Each pack offers improved hydration insulation using an insulated harness sleeve that helps prevent the reservoir hose and bite valve from freezing. Additional design enhancements seen in the 2025 Glade series include the use of durable, highly water-resistant NanoTough fabric for better protection against weather and abrasion, an improved diagonal ski carry anchored to the shoulder harness, and a slimmer, low-profile shape for safe lift riding and stable carry during other activities such as fat biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Soelden | Sopris Series

For 2025, Osprey reintroduces its already outstanding Soelden | Sopris series with a streamlined design, more customizable functionality, a best-in-class fit and updated fabric technology. The redesigned Soelden | Sopris packs feature an improved volume to weight ratio that's further enhanced with a lightwire frame for superior carry comfort and fit, as well as more efficient movement in the mountains. Removable components, including straps and lid, allow wearers to customize pack function and tailor to their daily mission. Each pack in the series — the Soelden | Sopris 45 ($220), Soelden | Sopris 32 ($180) and Soelden | Sopris 25 ($160) (all prices are MSRP) — are made with 100% recycled, ocean-sourced nylon and feature burly NanoFly™ webbing for extra durability where skis or boards contact the pack.

Osprey's Soelden | Sopris Pro (MSRP $1,400) also receives updates for 2025, including new hardware on the hipbelt and harness for quick adjustment in the backcountry. The Soelden | Sopris Pro is equipped with a reliable and lightweight Alpride E2 electronic avalanche airbag system and advanced supercapacitor technology to provide superior performance, ease of use and travel-ready safety for critical backcountry missions.

Osprey's full winter 2025 collection, including the new Mountain Bound and updated Glade and Soelden | Sopris packs will be available starting in July 2025 at osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey, a Helen of Troy Limited brand, has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality recycled and bluesign APPROVED materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Osprey Packs