Osprey Packs Invests in Run Category with Expanded Athlete Roster, Content and Product

CORTEZ, Colo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Packs , a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions, is deepening its focus in the run category with the addition of four elite athletes to its team, the debut of a short documentary, " Training For Western States ," continuing its partnership with leading trail running podcast Freetrail, and the broadening of its run product assortment. The investments come as some Osprey athletes are preparing to compete in the prestigious 2024 Western States Endurance Run on June 29 - 30 in Olympic Valley, California.

"Training for Western States" was shot and produced by Ryan Thrower for Freetail. In the film, Osprey offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at how its long-time athlete ambassadors, Rachel Drake and Tyler Green , have been training for the 100-mile endurance trail race. Drake and Green are ultramarathon runners with a special bond – they are a married couple and both are renowned competitors with several accolades under their belts. The short film follows Drake and Green through their peak race training, while also providing viewers a peek at how they come together to support one another in their shared passions for running and parenting.

Looking ahead to the undisputed crown jewel of trail races, Leah Yingling , a new member of Osprey's run team, will compete alongside Drake and Green. No stranger to the Western States 100, Leah Yingling has finished in the top 10 there twice in her career. Yingling has also represented Team USA at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, competing in the 80K Long Trail race. When she is not running, Yingling works as a full-time biomedical engineer.

Osprey also just announced the addition of three more elite athletes to its run team: Mike McMonagle , Katie Asmuth , and Grayson Murphy .

Mike McMonagle, an ultramarathon runner and Yingling's husband, is joining the Osprey roster, bringing nearly 15 years of experience running ultramarathons to the team. He is also passionate about photography and can be seen sprinting around during races to capture one-of-a-kind athlete images.

Katie Asmuth joins the Osprey run team with over a decade of experience as an ultrarunner. Asmuth has been another top competitor in the Western States 100 and she has finished in the top 10 over the last three years. When she is not running, Asmuth is spending time with her two kids or working with underserved populations as a nurse practitioner.

Reigning World Mountain Running Champion Grayson Murphy rounds out Osprey's run team roster. By day, Murphy is a professional runner on the track, road, and trail. By night, she is a small business owner managing the Racin' Grayson Paper Co.– a company that sells stationery and training logos for athletes– while also pursuing her master's degree in sustainable natural resources.

These investments follow on the heels of Osprey's continued development of its Duro ® | Dyna Family. Earlier this year, Osprey launched an all-new Duro Dyna LT Belt. Available in Extended Fit sizing, the new LT Belt is designed to carry the essentials for a quick lap at the park. Osprey also debuted new colors throughout the Duro | Dyna Family, including Seaweed Green-Limon, Phantom Grey-Toffee Orange, Cascade Blue-Silver Lining, and Kakio Pink.

"Training For Western States" is now available to stream on Freetrail's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmHQT4ppVMU . Fans can also watch Osprey athletes compete in the world's oldest 100-mile trail race as the 2024 Western States 100 kicks off on June 29, continuing through June 30. Freetrail will be providing daily pre-game coverage the week leading up to the race on the Freetrail YouTube channel and the race broadcast will be livestreamed on the Western States 100 YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/wser100 . Osprey running products can be found at https://www.osprey.com/featured/shop-by-activity/trail-running and specialty retailers worldwide.

