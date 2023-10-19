Osprey Packs Revolutionizes Everyday Carry with Archeon™ Collection Launch

News provided by

Osprey Packs

19 Oct, 2023, 08:59 ET

Clever modular system allows reconfiguration to optimize individual carry and organizational preferences

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Packs, a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions, is revolutionizing its approach to the everyday carry (EDC) category with the launch of Archeon™, a seven-piece, modular pack system with premium aesthetics adaptable in dynamic urban environments. In addition to purpose-built design and no-compromise functionality, the Archeon family is sustainably designed and all packs carry a certified bluesign® Product designation. Archeon is set to debut in spring 2024.

Continue Reading
Osprey Packs Archeon™ Collection
Osprey Packs Archeon™ Collection

The Archeon family has a distinctive aesthetic and tactile finish, achieved through a robust bluesign® approved carbonate coating applied to a bluesign® approved 100% recycled 420D ripstop nylon. This coating enhances durability and improves water resistance, safeguarding valuable electronics against the elements. The collection incorporates cutting-edge materials and construction techniques, like precision laser-cutters, advanced synthetic rubber, CNC machined aluminum, 100% recycled high tenacity nylon, 100% premium recycled seatbelt-style webbing, and form-fitting compression-molded EVA backpanels. These features provide a comfortable carrying experience, excellent breathability, structural integrity and a sleek appearance.

In addition to a differentiating aesthetic, the Archeon family's standout feature is its unique system concept. Each silhouette brings purpose to your carry and more value is unlocked as the packs interact and stack features. The backpacks serve as the system's foundation, allowing other Archeon components to be attached via clever, quick-release accessory straps. The Archeon system can be combined and reconfigured to meet individual carrying needs and preferences.

The Archeon collection is well-suited for tech-heavy users, and the packs feature premium pocketing and organization for protection and quick access to cables, devices and laptops. All packs are gender-neutral in size and offered in two colorways: Black and a slate-toned green, Scenic Valley. Key styles include a three-volume daypack range: the Archeon 40 ($300.00), Archeon 30 ($250.00) and Archeon 24 ($200.00). The daypacks offer advanced organization, Archeon accessory integration and laptop compatibility (fits most devices up to 16 inches). The larger volume 40-liter model is made to extend from EDC to travel and features an adjustable suspension, a removable padded hipbelt and two Tech Stash pockets.

The Archeon accessory assortment allows carry to be reconfigured to meet daily demands. The Archeon Sling 7 ($90.00) is a sleek, ambidextrous sling pack that can be used alone or mounted to any Archeon pack with lash straps. A robust laptop carrier, the Archeon Laptop Case ($100.00) is a streamlined sleeve with added organization and thoughtful features, like horizontal or vertical-oriented carry, an included shoulder strap, a secondary sleeve device for a tablet or portable screen, and Tech Stash pockets.

The Archeon Chest Rig ($80.00) is the most novel component in the system with an ultra-versatile small design that fits everyday essentials and can be worn forwards, backwards, mounted to a pack or paired with the Archeon 40's removable hipbelt to make a waist pack. The Archeon Pouch ($50.00) rounds out the range. Catering to a more minimal EDC, the Archeon Pouch includes a removable shoulder strap, expandable storage that can accommodate a 32 oz Hydro Flask, and mounting points to integrate with all Archeon packs. The pouch can also be combined with the Archeon 40's removable hipbelt.

Ranging in price from $50.00 - $300.00, Archeon will be available beginning in February 2024 on osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Osprey Packs
Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com. Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)  is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

Media Contact:
TURNER PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Osprey Packs

Also from this source

Osprey Packs Celebrates 50 Years of Adventure with Special Edition Pack Launch

Osprey Packs Celebrates 50 Years of Adventure with Special Edition Pack Launch

For 50 years, Osprey Packs has been a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions for extensive outdoor activities,...
Osprey Continues to Make Significant Strides in Sustainability Efforts

Osprey Continues to Make Significant Strides in Sustainability Efforts

Osprey, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, began its journey towards sustainability 50 years ago with the creation of its first pack....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.