Osprey Packs Ups The Ante With Upgraded Talon™ I Tempest Technical Pack Series

Top-selling hiking packs will launch with new pro-level features and sustainable material updates

CORTEZ, Colo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Packs , a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions, will update its best-selling Talon™ I Tempest Series for spring 2025 with improved performance and functional concepts. The updated models will see pro-level features upgrades; sustainable material enhancements; expanded capacities; Extended Fit sizing and contemporary color refreshes; resulting in the most versatile Talon | Tempest offering to date. From a lumbar pack to ultralight backpacks– hikers, bikers, and multi-sport users can choose from a range of silhouettes and volumes to suit any adventure.

Osprey Tempest Pack

Pro-Level Features

The redesigned Talon | Tempest packs will borrow standout features from the Pro Series model offering an improved structure and fit in a lightweight design for fast-moving demands of multi-sport athletes. With these borrowed features, the new packs provide a ventilated, close-to-body design through an innovative injection-molded framesheet and torso adjustment system. A micro-adjustable sliding yoke allows for more accurate fine-tuning, while a proprietary AirScape™ suspension brings an improved fit and exceptional comfort. The packs are rounded out with NanoFly™ fabric to add strength and durability.

Sustainable Material Enhancements

In spring 2024, the Talon I Tempest packs achieved Certified bluesign® PRODUCT designations, and the updated models will see even more sustainable materials with added recycled content. These new recycled materials, informed by the brand's Earth Program , include 100% recycled nylon webbing; 50% recycled EVA foam in the backpanel and waist belt; 100% recycled polypropylene injection-molded framesheet; and mesh fabric made from minimum 87% recycled content used on the backpanel, harness, and water bottle and shove-it pockets.

Carry Options

In addition to specialized fits for male and female bodies, the Talon I Tempest Series comes in five capacities, from 11 to 44-liters, adaptable for day hikes, bike rides, light-and-fast overnights, and multi-day trips. The collection also debuts a versatile 6-liter lumbar pack that can be used as a standalone piece for quick excursions and or as an attachment to the other Talon | Tempest packs for overnight or multi-day trips.

As part of the redesigned offering, the 6-liter and 33-liter Talon I Tempest models will be offered in Extended Fit sizing, joining the existing 22-liter EF pack to provide more options for inclusive fit and uncompromised, optimal performance for bigger bodies.

Ranging in price from $90 to $220, the upgraded Talon I Tempest Series will be available in a variety of new seasonal colors, including bold blue, vibrant red, and cool mint hues. The packs will be available beginning in February 2025 at osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

