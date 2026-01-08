Osprey Real Estate Capital and Bruin Capital Partners Close 13-Acre Retail Site at I-11 and Kyle Canyon Road in the Sunstone Master Plan in 56 Days

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Real Estate Capital, in partnership with Bruin Capital Partners, announced the successful closing of a 13-acre land acquisition at the northeast corner of Interstate 11 and Kyle Canyon Road within the Sunstone Master Plan. The transaction closed on December 30, 2025—just 56 days from contract execution—despite occurring over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The property was acquired by CD Kyle Canyon, LLC, a joint venture between Osprey Real Estate Capital and Bruin Capital Partners. The seller was Northland, LLC.

Map showing the location of the 13-acre retail development site at Interstate 11 and Kyle Canyon Road relative to the Sunstone, Skye Canyon, and Monument Hills master-planned communities in northwest Las Vegas.

The site is strategically positioned to serve the rapidly expanding Sunstone and Skye Canyon master-planned communities, which together represent one of the strongest residential growth corridors in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. In addition, Kyle Canyon Road serves as the primary freeway access point for Monument Hills, an 857-acre master-planned community expected to deliver approximately 4,000 to 6,000 new homes.

Despite significant population growth and strong household incomes, the northwest submarket remains materially underserved by retail and daily-needs services. According to CoStar, the current retail vacancy rate in the submarket is approximately 1.7%, supporting strong fundamentals for new, high-quality commercial development.

Consistent with these market conditions, the partnership has received multiple letters of intent and is actively engaged in discussions with several potential anchor tenants and nationally recognized retailers.

"Northwest Las Vegas is one of the most supply-constrained retail markets in the region, and this site gives us a rare opportunity to deliver a truly best-in-class shopping center to a rapidly growing community," said Sean Dalesandro, CEO of Osprey Real Estate Capital. "Closing a complex land transaction in under 60 days, during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is exceptionally challenging and speaks to the strength of our team's execution capabilities and the value of having Bruin as a true strategic partner."

"We look for partners who combine vision with the ability to execute decisively, and Osprey exemplifies both," said Jeffrey Canarelli, President of Bruin Capital Partners. "The exceptional demand drivers in the northwest, including the Monument Hills master-planned community, further reinforce the strength of this location. We are excited to work with Osprey to deliver another high-quality retail project that serves the surrounding communities and attracts top-tier national tenants."

Pre-development activities are currently underway, including architectural design, civil engineering, and traffic planning. With a limited number of pad sites planned for the project, QSR, full-service restaurants, and pad users are encouraged to engage early. For leasing inquiries, please contact Chris Waldburger at ROI Commercial Real Estate.

About Osprey Real Estate Capital

Osprey Real Estate Capital is a vertically integrated retail and mixed-use real estate investment and development firm with over a decade of experience executing complex land acquisitions, entitlements, and development projects throughout the Southwestern United States.

About Bruin Capital Partners

Bruin Capital Partners is a real estate investment firm focused on land acquisitions and strategic partnerships that create long-term value in high-growth markets across the western United States.

