Osprey Revamps Its Transporter™ Family with New Fabric Technology and Travel Carry Solutions

Introducing NanoTough™ fabric and the Squffel™ option for all forms of travel adventure

CORTEZ, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey, a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions, is introducing a fully redesigned series of Transporter™ bags for spring 2025. Rugged, reliable and responsibly made, the updated Transporter family will feature brand-new duffel, travel and lifestyle packs, each made from the innovative, 100% recycled and bluesign® approved NanoTough™ fabric technology.

Osprey Transporter Duffel

Engineered to be lighter without sacrificing durability or weatherproof capabilities, NanoTough technology uses a unique fabric and coating process that offers increased strength, abrasion resistance, water resistance and improved overall performance. The all-new fabric also meets bluesign's strict environmental and worker safety, and uses a water-repellent treatment made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Osprey's entire Transporter family will be redesigned to feature NanoTough fabric, including all updated Transporter Duffels (with expanded capacities now ranging from 30 to 150 liters), Transporter Wheeled Duffels and Transporter Carry-On travel bags. NanoTough also debuts on brand-new Transporter designs for the spring 2025 season, including the first Transporter Squffel ($200-$220). Available in 44- and 70-liter volumes, the Squffel takes organization to the next level with a split-case packing design, fold-away mesh dividers, wet and dry compartments, a pit zip-vented pocket to help air out contents and a square shape for more efficient packing. With the Squffel's unique and versatile design, users have the ability to mix-and-match different organizational elements to achieve the optimal packing experience for their specific travel needs.

Other new travel and lifestyle additions to the Transporter family will include two spacious, split-case Travel Packs (36L $225; 44L $250), all-new Gear Totes that feature detachable shoe change mats and several organizational pockets (28L $70; 60L $115), a roomy Roll Top backpack with Osprey's AirScape™ backpanel ($150), a versatile Zinch backpack with both zip and cinch closure capabilities ($130) and a crossbody Sling bag designed with a dedicated phone pocket, comfortable AirScape backpanel and room for a 14-inch laptop ($80).

Osprey Pack's new Transporter offerings and full spring 2025 collection will be available beginning in February 2025 at osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Osprey Packs