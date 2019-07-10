OspreyData hires Oil and Gas veterans, VP of Sales Richard Wuest and Data Scientist Alex Lamb

Wuest is a senior sales executive who brings 30 years of experience selling technology and enterprise software solutions. Wuest will lead the sales team for the OspreyData AI software solutions in Energy. Previously, he led SAP teams in Business Intelligence and Oil and Gas, and in Business Applications at Oracle, and other technology firms. Richard helps executives, IT, engineering and field organizations document the ROI of automating processes and make successful digital transformations in Oil and Gas.

Richard attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a degree in Finance. Richard will spend a great deal of time in the field, helping clients streamline production processes, and introducing OspreyData to the market.

"OspreyData is pleased to have Richard lead our sales initiatives, focused on production optimization and leveraging our artificial intelligence enabled platform, used by Oil and Gas producers to lower lease operating expenses and enhance oil production," stated Ed Cowsar, CEO. "His leadership and success help us add OspreyData clients who need continued oil and gas production growth while lowering costs."

OspreyData also announces that Alex Lamb has joined as a Data Scientist. Lamb brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. He was President of the Texas Geophysical Society at University of Texas at Austin, where he obtained a Master of Science in Geophysics from the Jackson School of Geoscience, and he also has a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Information & Computer Science from University of California Irvine. He has deep experience as a geophysicist at independent oil and gas companies including Devon Energy in Oklahoma City, working on rock physics modeling, seismic inversion, AI predictive models and reservoir characterization integrating multiphysics datasets with engineering to optimize well placement, completions parameters, and reservoir production. Lamb spoke at recent industry conferences including the URTeC Conference in Denver and at American Association of Petroleum Geologists on "Depositional Interpretation and Sequence Stratigraphic Control on Reservoir Quality and Distribution in the Meramec STACK Play: Anadarko Basin, Oklahoma." At Osprey he will be applying machine learning techniques to production optimization and artificial lift problems for oil and gas clients.

Ed Cowsar stated, "We are honored that Alex, a very experienced Data Scientist and proven Oil and Gas Geophysicist, has joined our growing software company. OspreyData increased 2019 investments in oil & gas experience, AI technology, and platform capabilities."

Global oil producers and independent oil companies alike are seeing more value in the OspreyData AI enabled Production Optimization Platform. New clients are using OspreyData's cloud-based software across the Permian Basin and other shale plays to scale growth, lower Lease Operating Expense, and increase production. OspreyData's incremental software implementation offers immediate value. And as oil and gas prices fluctuate, we help agile E&P companies win in this merger and acquisition market on Wall Street, and in their savvy acquisition and divestiture of leases in the oil fields. "

OspreyData is hosting another Oil and Gas Production Optimization Series webcast on Thursday July 18th, 2019 at 9:00 AM Central. You can register now for OspreyData's upcoming webcast, featuring Richard Wuest and Venkat Putcha, PhD, PE, "The Top 3 Reasons It's Time to Automate Gas Lift Optimization"; register here now for this informative session.

OspreyData is the first software platform to bring expert-augmented Machine Learning to the E&P space. Their predictive models identify problem states in Artificial Lift and Production that lead to downtime and sub-optimal oil and gas production, allowing operators to take early action to prevent failure and increase production and safety. OspreyData is based in Orange County, CA and Houston, TX.

For more info visit www.ospreydata.com or contact Tim Burke, VP of Operations, to schedule a full press briefing at (844) OSPREY-NOW.

