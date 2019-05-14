OspreyData's New CEO Ed Cowsar Speaking at North American Petroleum Accounting Conference (NAPAC) in Dallas, Texas

Cowsar brings a wealth of knowledge to this topic. Participants at the conference will leave the session with real world advice on how to implement AI Predictive Maintenance and how to optimize return on investment (ROI) in daily operations.

Cowsar said, "It is an honor to be invited to speak at NAPAC, which is the quality Education Provider to Oil and Gas professionals. OspreyData's AI enabled Production Optimization Platform leverages the industry's urgency to operate at lower costs and commitment to holistic digital oil field operations. Producers seeking benefits from their SCADA and operational data investment are now able to transform to integrated production operations with clear financial benefits. Join us to discuss how we lower LOE in shale plays including the Oklahoma SCOOP and Permian Basin."

Jim Hoffman, Director of The Professional Development Institute at the University of North Texas, said, "I've known Ed for 20 years, and he is well qualified to educate Oil and Gas Industry Professionals on the advantages of Artificial Intelligence to E&P companies. Producers interested in the ROI of smart field operations are welcome to join us to hear Ed Cowsar's talk, as well as other industry leaders speak from Matador Resources, Deloitte, PwC, Energy Transfer Partners, and UTEP at the annual NAPAC event."

OspreyData recently welcomed Ed Cowsar as Chief Executive Officer with a unanimous vote of the Board of Directors. Ed succeeds former CEO John Burke, who has transitioned into a director role at the company.

Cowsar is uniquely suited to lead OspreyData in its current stage of growth, having over 30 years of expertise in Software and Energy. Cowsar grew up in Oil & Gas in production and drilling in the oil fields of Texas and on Amoco and Mobil Oil offshore platforms. He progressed to delivering robotics solutions for GE's Ruska Instrument and helping launch Enterprise Software and Business Intelligence platforms for Kronos and SAP. He ran high growth business units at Oracle and was instrumental in taking Infinium Software public with a successful Wall Street IPO. Cowsar recently helped start the Oil & Gas produced water recycling firm Energy Water Solutions, which lowers production costs in the Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, Fayetteville Shale and Marcellus Shale. He is an active speaker on Change Management, Technology Innovations and is an active volunteer in prison ministries. Cowsar has a BS in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University's College of Engineering.

OspreyData is the first software platform to bring expert-augmented Machine Learning to the E&P space. Their predictive models identify problem states in Artificial Lift and Production that lead to downtime and sub-optimal oil and gas production, allowing operators to take early action to prevent failure and increase production and safety. OspreyData is based in Orange County, CA and Houston, TX.

Register at https://bit.ly/2GUZMWe to learn how OspreyData can lower your Lease Operating Costs now, and hear upcoming webcasts and read white papers on how to use OspreyData's AI enabled Production Optimization Platform in Oil and Gas Operations.

